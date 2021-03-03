US Capitol Security Increases Ahead of ‘True Inauguration Day’ March 4th

Don't like to read?

QAnon conspiracists will herald ex-President Donald Trump’s triumphant return to power on March 4, 2021. The FBI and Washington D.C. police have increased security at the United States Capitol to protect the staffers, president, and Congress as reported by NBC News on March 2.

After the insurrection on January 6, threats to the safety of government employees and elected officials will not be brushed aside. The D.C. police department released a statement concerning information and intelligence about the possible threat:

The Department has taken immediate steps to enhance our security posture and staffing for a number of days, [including] March 4th.

Acting Sergeant-at-Arms Timothy Blodgett says they are increasing security as a precautionary measure as they have no evidence that violent groups planning to be in D.C. for the “true inauguration.”

Nonetheless, since there is a distinct possibility of an attack on the U.S. Capitol, there will be increased security by D.C. Police officers and National Guardsmen who stand ready to act if needed. The non-scalable fencing surrounding the Capitol grounds will remain in place.

Statisticians indicate at least 20-25 percent of registered Republican voters believe some or all of the QAnon dogma. Apparently, the Trump International Hotel near the White House does as well.

In early February, the room rates for March 4th have jumped to nearly $1,400/night — more than twice as high as other rates in March.

QAnon and the sovereign citizen movement is promoting the conspiracy theory that a law enacted in 1871 turned the U.S. into a corporation and that every president since Ulysses S. Grant has been illegal.

While the FBI considers this a threat and will continue to boost security surrounding the U.S. Capitol, they also state the movement lacks any organizational structure. They are considered proponents of domestic terrorism. Its followers are “anti-government extremists who believe that even though they physically reside in this country, they are separate or ‘sovereign’ from the United States.”

FBI Director Christopher Wray stated domestic terrorism threats have increased. which requires increased and continued boosted security needed at the U.S. Capitol as well as state government buildings.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Featured and Top Image by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht Courtesy of The National Guard’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham Courtesy of The National Guard’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License