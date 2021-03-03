‘Degrassi’ Star, Jahmil French, Dies at Age 28

Don't like to read?

“Degrassi: The Next Generation” star, Jahmil French, has died at the age of 28. According to his agent, Gabrielle Kachman, French died on March 1, 2021. No details of the actor’s death have been released at this time.

French was born on July 29, 1992, in Toronto, Canada. According to IMDb, he died somewhere in Canada. Since news of his death broke many people took to social media to post tributes to the late actor.

Annie Clark tweeted, “Heartbroken over the loss of our friend … He was always dancing.” She further stated that he was “A true talent and a great friend. We will all miss you so much Jahmil.” Along with her tweet, she added a video of him dancing.

Dylan Everett paid tribute to the young actor on his Twitter page. The Canadian actor’s death has shocked everyone who knew him. Many of his friends and co-workers are the ones who originally confirmed his death.

One person — James Alexander — tweeted, “The empathy and emotion he brought to Dave’s character was incredible.” Alexander further went on to say, “To see a young, Black male character have an arc that overcame homophobia and transphobia was so important. Jahmil French was a star. Gone way too soon.”

Many of his fans are hoping that news of his death has been falsely reported. However, with all of the confirmation, their hopes are not going to come true.

French was also in “Flashpoint” in 2008 and “Boost” in 2016. He is survived by his family, friends, and many fans. May he rest in peace. Thoughts and prayers to those who have been affected by his death are being sent.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

IMDb: Jahmil French

CNN: Jahmil French, ‘Degrassi: The Next Generation’ actor, dead at 28; by Sandra Gonzalez

Featured Image Courtesy of Tania Liu’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License