‘Cancel Culture’ Needs to Be Canceled…Just Saying

When did America discard the First Amendment of the United States Constitution? The answer is never. Nonetheless, the latest victim of the cancel culture lost their job for the simple act of posting a historically factual tweet that offended someone or group.

The politically correct police have gone overboard — canceling the livelihood of people brave enough to defy expected norms. The cancel-culture trend is dangerous. Victims of this group of “modern-day nazis” are from all walks of life. They are celebrities, politicians, and everyday folk.

How did the cancel-culture invade all aspects of everyday life? Pinpointing the exact moment would be impossible. However, one theory is about the time helicopter parenting became popular. This parenting style did not promote independence. It stifled the development of free thought and the ability to accept that others might think differently.

Helicopter parenting theory started out of the need to protect children but resulted in an easily agitated generation. Terms like microaggressions, call-out culture, intersectionality, and identity politics are directly responsible for the thriving cancel culture.

Cancel-culture is a form of safetyism. Authors Greg Lukianoff and Jonathan Haidt discuss the term safetyism in their book, “The Coddling of the American Mind: How Good Intentions and Bad Ideas Are Setting Up a Generation for Failure.”

Safetyism is defined as a culture or belief system in which safety — including so-called emotional safety — has become a sacred value.

This means people have become unwilling to make trade-offs demanded by other practical and moral concerns, actions that lead to cancel-culture.

Lukianoff and Haidt argue that embracing the practice of safetyism has hindered young people’s social, emotional, and intellectual development.

In 2019, 80 percent of people polled indicated cancel-culture or political correctness is a problem in the United States. Cancel culture, psychological-warfare, safetyism, call-out culture, and striving for the sacred value of emotional safety must be canceled. Instead, create wiser institutions, organizations, mental health, and social media.

Canceling cancel culture has to begin at home, continue in preschool all the way through upper-division education, and eliminated in the workplace. America must once again believe in true freedom of speech.

Opinion by Cathy Milne-Ware

