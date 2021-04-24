Celebrating National Pigs in Blankets Day

Don't like to read?

Pretty much every day of the year has been designated to celebrate one thing or another. April 24 has been marked to celebrate pigs in blankets — a delicious and creative cuisine — and National Skip day. This article will lay out how celebrating pigs in blankets came about.

Pigs in blankets is a term that often refers to a variety of different dishes. In the United States, people make this dish with either hotdogs or sausages wrapped in croissants or biscuit dough.

Many people like to create their own unique twist to the dish. This can be simply by adding some cheese or an egg wash with some sesame seeds. Of course, these are just a few ways to better suit a person’s taste buds.

Another recipe for this yummy dish includes a beef filling stuffed into a cabbage roll. This version is often served with a cream or tomato sauce. Since many recipes describe pigs in blankets as a meat product that is wrapped in something.

Some people choose to use bacon to wrap their hotdogs or sausages in. This eliminates the need for cabbage or dough. Which is perfect for those who chose not to eat dough products and not a fan of cabbage.

The United States was the first to give this dish its own national day. On Dec. 12, 2013, the United Kingdom launched its own National Pigs in Blankets Day. People all over the U.K. added this treat to their Christmas Day celebrations. According to Yorkshire Pudd, over 128 million pigs in blankets are consumed on Christmas Day alone.

Pigs in blankets are also known as:

Wesley Dogs in the U.S.

Würstchen im Schlafrock in Germany.

Moshe Ba’Teiva in Israel.

Kilted Sausages in Scotland.

In Mexico pigs in blankets are wrapped in a tortilla and deep-fried.

There are many ways to create this delectable treat. Makes a person want to try all the different creative ways to make pigs in blankets.

Written by Sheena Robertson

