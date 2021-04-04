COVID-19 Vaccines for 12-Year-Olds May Be Ready for Next School Year

Don't like to read?

Pfizer-BioNTech released a statement that their COVID-19 vaccine has been found safe and effective in children 12 years old. On March 31, 2021, the company stated they would very shortly present the vaccine trial data from over 2,000 children.

The vaccine is currently available to adults and children 16 years and up. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) suggests that 12-16-year-olds are vaccinated as soon as possible. Since they could not assume that the vaccine would affect children as it has on adults, more testing was conducted to ensure safety and effectiveness for younger teens.

Dr. James D. Campbell, a board member of the AAP, also feels that some younger children and adolescents could have a COVID-19 vaccine available before the next school year. He suggests that until then, parents should make sure their regular vaccinations are up​ to date.

The AAP has decided whether or not to advise states to require a COVID-19 vaccine for school entry. Each state is responsible for creating rules regarding vaccine requirements.

One thing for certain, both Pfizer-BioNtech and Dr. Campbell agree that families would be able to visit each other, and hopefully, look forward to some form of normalcy very soon.

Once Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine, which showed 100 percent effectiveness against the virus and activated strong and healthy immune responses, is authorized for younger children, vaccinations could definitely begin before the next school year.

Written by Brenda Robinson

Edit by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

The Washington Post: Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine safe and effective in children as young as 12, say companies; Carolyn Y. Johnson; by Erin Cunningham and Paulina Firozi

healthchildren.org: When can children get the COVID-19 vaccine? James D. Campbell, MD, MS, FAAP

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Best Buddies Delaware’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Phil Roeder’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License