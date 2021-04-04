‘The Girl Who Believes in Miracles’ Tugs Heartstrings [Video]

Don't like to read?

References to childlike faith are found in each of the four books of the Gospel. Miracles happen every day; a person only needs faith like “The Girl Who Believes in Miracles.”

Austyn Johnson portrays Sara Hopkins in this powerful film that was released in theaters on Good Friday. She took her pastor’s word about the power of faith in God to heart — Luke 17:6: “The Lord said, ‘If you have faith the size of a mustard seed, you could say to this mulberry tree, ‘Be uprooted and planted in the sea,’ and it would obey you!”

Young Sara’s life changed when she spotted a sparrow lying on the ground. She lifted it into her cupped hands and prayed. God appeared to her and breathed life back into the little sparrow.

Once experiencing the power of prayer, Sara wants to help everyone. Unfortunately, adults struggle to believe what they cannot see. She is met with accusations of telling lies or exaggerating until God responds to faith-filled prayer asking Him to heal her wheelchair-bound friend, Mark Miller, played by Paul-Mikél Williams.

After Mark discovers he can wiggle his toes, his parents take him to Dr. Ben Riley, Kevin Sorbo. The doctor does not believe that the boy’s condition could be healed; he contends it is impossible. But no miracle is outside of God’s ability; the New Testament is filled with Jesus and the Apostles performing miracles and healing the sick.

“The Girl Who Believes in Miracles” Production FAQ

The story behind the best-selling book “The Mustard Seed” is the film’s catalyst, written by G.M. Mercier and Rich Correll. “The Girl Who Believes in Miracles” is Laurence J. Jaffe’s first production; he is 98.

When talking about the film, Jaffe talked about how exciting it was to work with the director, Rich Correll. He marveled over the supporting actors, “Mira, Kevin, and Peter,” referring to Mira Sorvin, who plays Sara’s mom, Kevin Sorbo as Dr. Riley, and Peter Coyote, who plays Sam Donovan.

The film is rated PG for thematic content, a brief fight, and brief smoking.

“The Girl Who Believes in Miracles” was filmed in several Oklahoma communities; Guthrie, Mustang, Bethany, and Luther. The Oklahoman proudly announced that in September 2018, the film created 374 jobs and had an impact of over $3 million in the state throughout the movie’s production.

Additionally, the film took advantage of the music incentive afforded by the Oklahoma Film Enhancement Rebate program for movies that record or license music in the state. The production worked with Castle Row Studios in Oklahoma City to record the film’s closing musical number.

Garrett Starks, the owner of Castle Row Studios, said, “working on this film was an absolute delight.” They were able to bring almost 40 of the state’s most talented musicians into one location and produce something positively special.

He added: “I can’t wait for people to hear the magic that lives within this score. The composer, Craig Flaster, brought incredible vision, and our Oklahoma musicians made it come to life.”

Sorbo explained his hopeful feelings about “The Girl Who Believes in Miracles:”

I like movies that deal with redemption. I think that that’s the biggest thing we need in the world right now, more than anything else. People with all their anger and hate – I think a lot of it comes from the fact that they feel lost and have nowhere to turn to. Redemption is a great message out there for people, and this movie offers it.

One of the comments below the preview on YouTube explains the miracles this film could bring viewers:

I pray that GOOD LORD will open a door for this movie that no man can close. I pray it reaches millions saved and unsaved I pray that this movie bring the KINGDOM OF YAH glory I pray that people may experience deliverance healing and restoration while watching it in JESUS MIGHTY NAME [Amen and Amen].

“For we walk by faith, not by sight,” 2 Corinthians 5:7.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

Interview: Laurence J. Jaffe, The Mustard Seed Productions; 03/23/2021

The Oklahoman: Oklahoma-made movie ‘Girl Who Believes in Miracles’ opens Friday in theaters and more film news; by Brandy McDonnell

Christian Headlines: ‘Miracles Happen Every Day’ but Christians Miss Them, Kevin Sorbo Says of Message in The Girl Who Believes in Miracles; by Michael Foust

IMDb: The Girl Who Believes in Miracles

Images Courtesy of “The Girl Who Believes in Miracles” Media Center – Used With Permission