DMX in Critical Condition After Allegedly Over Dosing

Rapper DMX has allegedly overdosed on drugs and is hospitalized — critical condition — in White Plains, New York. A source close to the rapper has reported the incident happened on April 2, 2021, around 11 p.m. EST. According to TMZ, DMX is in a “vegetative state” and “may not make it.”

The rapper was born with the name Earl Simmons on Dec. 18, 1970, in Baltimore, Maryland. Eve, Drag-on, DMX, The Lox, and Swizz Beatz were members of Ruf Ryders Entertainment. Not only was he a well-known rap star, but he also had his own clothing line called Bloodline.

Throughout the years, the rapper struggled with drug addiction — even did several stints in rehab battling his substance abuse. In 2019, he completed a 12-month sentence in rehab for tax evasion. According to TMZ, he only went to rehab in 2019 due to having a fear that he may relapse.

The last time that TMZ saw DMX perform was in July 2020. At that time he faced Snoop Dogg in a “Verzuz” battle. This battle reached over 500 thousand viewers, proving that DMX still had the ability to bring in an audience.

In 2003, DMX announced that he was retiring from making music. He wanted to focus on his family and church more.

In 2016, the rapper had to be resuscitated after police officers found him after a possible overdose in a Ramada Inn parking lot. Various reports stated that the officers had to perform CPR on DMX and a medic injected him with Narcan.

DMX stated that he did not recall taking any drugs at that time. The last thing he remembered was having a hard time breathing before he passed out. He believed the situation was caused by an asthma attack. However, it was a well-known fact that he began having drug issues in 1998.

Many people took to social media to post their concerns and prayers for the rapper. Tracy Morgan tweeted, “… we’re praying for you brother.”

