Roku May Drop YouTube TV Over Google’s Anticompetitive Behavior

Don't like to read?

YouTube TV customers may soon be unable to use the app on their Roku devices. The company made this announcement on Monday, April 26, 2021. Google and Roku have been discussing new term agreements.

Roku warned that Google’s internet pay-TV service — YouTube TV — may soon be disabled on their platform soon. The company says this is due to Google’s anti-competitive terms. Roku sent email notices to customers who use YouTube TV. In the notice the company stated:

Recent negotiations with Google to carry YouTube TV have broken down… Roku cannot accept Google’s unfair terms as we believe they could harm our users.

They further state that Google wants to be granted rights that allow them special search privileges — and data access — for Roku users. The company accuses Google of trying “to use… YouTube monopoly position to force Roku into accepting” anti-competitive, discriminatory, and predatory terms that could cause harm to their users.

The company said their decision “should come as no surprise” since Google has had antitrust suits and investigations into their company.

A representative for Google stated they “have been working with Roku… to reach an agreement that benefits our viewers and their customers.” The representative further stated the other company “often engages in these types of tactics” during “negotiations.”

Google is disheartened by the “baseless claims” made “while we continue… negotiations.” They want to ensure “a high-quality and consistent experience” for their users.

According to Roku, Google wants to prevent the company from displaying search results for third-party services — such as Hulu, Netflix, or HBO Max — while they are using YouTube TV. They also stated that Google wanted them to agree to future hardware specs set by them.

Roku is saddened “that Google has so far refused to accept our proposal to extend YouTube TV on” their service. They have not asked for more money.

We simply cannot agree to terms that would manipulate consumer search results, inflate the cost of our products and violate established industry data practices.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Source:

Variety: Roku Says YouTube TV May Get Dropped, Accusing Google of Anticompetitive Behavior; by Todd Spangler

Featured, Top, and Inline Image Courtesy of Mike Mozart’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License