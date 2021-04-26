41st Razzie Awards Go to 2020 and Mike Lyndell Among Others

Don't like to read?

The 41st Golden Raspberry Awards once celebrated the worst in cinema in April 2021. On Saturday, the Board of Governors handed out “Razzie” statutes to winners in nine categories.

One thousand and ninety-seven Razzie members in 50 states and about 25 countries voted for Worst Picture, Actor, and Actress and the six others.

The Worst Picture and Worst Actor Razzie awards went to Mike Lindell, the MyPillow Guy for “Absolute Proof.” The pillow-dude self-produced a film billed as a 2 1/2 hour documentary despite being packed with dis-information and fallacies about the 2020 presidential election. YouTube banned “Absolute Proof” but was shown on conservative news outlets.

“Music,” a fantasy drama about an autistic teen, won three Razzies — Worst Actress, Kate Hudson; Worst Supporting Actress, Maddie Ziegler; and Worst Director, Sia. In February 2020, Roger Ebert said the film was “bad. Mystifyingly bad. Verging on ‘What were they thinking?’ bad.”

Rudy Giuliani and his zipper took home the Worst Screen Combo Razzie for their appearance in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.” While the Borat flick was well-received, former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer’s performance was ghastly and fitting for the scoundrel who led the country in a crazed state-to-state search for a judge who would hear his unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump.

“Dolittle” earned the Worst Remake, Rip-Off, or Sequel Razzie. The film starring Robert Downey Jr. did not do well. Critics on Rotten Tomatoes wrote, “Downey brings a sense of bemused confusion” (Richard Crouse); “The story is silly and hyperbolic. The performances are manic, at times” (Candice McMillan/KOMO News), and “Dolittle announces itself as an adventure comedy, yet the adventure is nascent, and the comedy is tedious” (Andrew Kendall).

For the Worst Screenplay, the Razzie went to “365 Days.” Tomasz Mandez wrote the screenplay and co-directed the Polish erotic romantic drama film based on the first novel of a trilogy by Blanka Lipińska.

After a year that brought the world a novel coronavirus pandemic, face masks, darkened movie theaters, restaurants closed, and over 225,000 COVID-19 deaths in the United States, the Golden Raspberry board decided to give out an extra award – Razzie’s board awarded a “Middle Finger Statue” to the worst calendar year ever, 2020.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

