Vehicle Rams Into and Kills 1 Capitol Police Officer Another Injured

The United States Capitol complex is under lockdown after an individual rammed his car into two Capitol Police officers. Both officers were transported to local hospitals, according to CNN, on April 2, 2021, at about 1:01 p.m. ET.

Reportedly, the suspect exited their vehicle, brandishing a knife. He aggressively ran toward the officers. After not responding to verbal commands, officers responded with gunfire, injuring the suspect, who was later pronounced dead.

The incident occurred at the entrance at Constitution Ave NE and Delaware Ave NE. CNN explains that the police and national guard troops guard entrances. Typically, two officers are stationed in front of the barricade, where the vehicle can be seen with its front end smashed.

Post-January 6 insurrection security increased significantly. Recently, the intense security systems have been reduced. Where this incident occurred, the street had been entirely blocked without vehicle traffic.

This entrance is used by Congress and Capitol staff members.

During the news briefing at 1:48 p.m., Acting Chief Yogananda D. Pittman tearfully reported that United States Capitol Police officer William “Billy” Evans — a 17-year-veteran — succumbed to injuries sustained during the incident.

Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), the speaker of the House, announced the flags be lowered to half-mast out of respect for the fallen Capitol Police officer.

Fortunately, President Joe Biden is spending Friday at Camp David for Easter weekend, according to the White House. Also, Congress is not in session; Senators and Representatives are on a two-week break.

The investigation is currently unfolding. Pittman stated it was too early to provide further information. No names have been released.

UPDATE: At 3:34 p.m. The lockdown at the Capitol complex has been lifted.

UPDATE: At 4: 29 p.m. The name of the fallen Capitol Police was added to the report.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

