75 Percent of Republicans Think Donald Trump Should Run for President 2024

Don't like to read?

Nearly 75 percent of Republican voters answering a recent Ipsos poll agree Donald Trump should run for a 2nd presidential term in 2024. More than half think he is the “true president” of the United States, reports Newsweek on Saturday, May 22, 2021.

The poll of 2,007 individuals, released on Friday, reveals what political forecasters have said since Trump left office that he remains the leader of the Republican party.

Unlike the Democrats who overwhelmingly support their party’s agenda against the GOP and the 45th POTUS, 65 percent of Republican voters do not believe he was to blame for the so-called riot on January 6th.

Forty-eight percent agree those gathered to show their support that day “were mostly peaceful, law-abiding citizens.”

Moreover, they maintain the violence at the Capitol was “was led by violent left-wing protesters to make Trump look bad,” according to the poll results.

When asked about the 2020 General Election results, 61 percent of Republicans indicated they believe the election was stolen from Donald Trump. Fifty-six percent think the outcome was “the result of illegal voting or election rigging.”

In a poll conducted May 7-9 by Politico and Morning Consult, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) was one of the topics. Cheney is well known for her disapproval of the 45th President, and she is not quiet about it, either. She clashed with other Republicans in the House of Representatives, who told her to tone it down, but she continued to speak her mind.

Cheney has been called a RINO by many Trump supporters. Forty-three percent of Republicans hold an unfavorable view of Rep. Cheney. At the same time, 50 percent wanted her removed from her Congressional leadership role.

President Trump has not announced his decision about running for a second term in 2024. Rumors indicate he will let his base know after the 2022 mid-term election is over.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Source:

Newsweek: Over Half of Republicans Say Trump ‘True President,’ Capitol Riot Done to Make Him Look Bad; by Benjamin Fearnow

FiveThirtyEight: Republican Voters Say They Don’t Mind Trump Critics, But Liz Cheney’s Ouster Says Otherwise; Geoffrey Skelly

Images Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License