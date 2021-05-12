House GOP Strips Liz Cheney’s Leadership Role as She Refuses to Back Trump

Don't like to read?

Republican Congressional members once again proved they believe former President Trump’s reelection in 2020 was stolen, and anyone who disagrees will suffer their wrath. On May 11, 2021, after months of bad-mouthing one of their own, the lower chamber GOP member voted to strip Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney of her position as the 3rd highest minority leader.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) claim it was essential to remove Cheney as the House Republican Conference chairperson, who “essentially serves as a unifying voice within the party.” They believe her increasingly decisive rhetoric against Trump was problematic. McCarthy argued Cheney’s comments were not representative of the party’s message as they try to retake the Senate in 2022.

In actuality, the tense relationship betwixt the three house leaders began during Trump’s administration. While she supported the former president, Cheney questioned some of his policies. Trump’s berating responses were typically brutal, prompting his supporters, many of them her colleagues, to join him.

The real battle started after the insurrection when she voted to impeach Trump, and in the past couple of weeks, McCarthy and Scalise have become increasingly critical about her comments.

After today’s vote, Trump said he had been looking forward to her removal: “Cheney is bad for our country and bad for herself.” She has been a thorn in his side for years, and today, he thinks her removal will increase support for the leader of Cult Trump.

Cheney persistently denounces Trump’s loss to President Joe Biden is valid. She calls out his denial of responsibility for the insurrection on January 6th. He “summoned the mob” and “provoked them” to storm the Capitol to violently disrupt the Democratic process of certifying the electoral votes from the 2020 Presidential election.

On January 13, 2021, Cheney and nine other House Republicans voted to impeach Trump. She frequently reminds her colleagues and Americans of this fact. When asked if Trump were the Republican candidate for the presidency in 2024, would she vote for him? She emphatically responded, “No, I would not.”

Recently, Cheney referred to the former president’s predilection of lying and using his “popularity” to sow evil when vowing to do everything in her power to “ensure that the former president never again gets near the Oval Office.”

Earlier this month, she penned an opinion piece for The Washington Post. It reads like a warning for those who are anti-Trump and on-the-fence-Trump followers to step away. She points out that what happens now will become history.

Cheney definitively states Trump lost the election, and Biden won. The former president incited the insurrection on Jan. 6th with the same language he is using today. Decide, she implores, if the Republican party will choose truth and faithfulness to the United States Constitution.

Rumors indicate Cheney might be planning a presidential bid in 2024. After being canceled for having the integrity to speak for the truth without backing down to bullies, she has demonstrated one of the valued characteristics of a United States President.

In response to Cheney’s demotion, @TheTrueAmerica5 tweeted: “In the minds of Republicans, bipartisanship means those who think the former guy was the greatest president ever are working with those who think he was the greatest leader in world history.”

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

