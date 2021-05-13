Gun Control Starts in the Home

Don't like to read?

Gun control has been the topic of debate for many years. Some people are for tighter laws and restrictions. Others feel these restrictions and laws are too much. Owning a fire weapon is every American’s right — unless of course, a person is a felon. However, owning a gun comes with massive responsibility.

It is the responsibility of every gun owner to educate themselves and their families about the damage a fire weapon can cause. Common sense tells most gun owners not to leave a loaded weapon down where an uneducated person could get their hands onto it. Uneducated people like young children and youths.

Not being a responsible firearm owner could have devastating results. Like for instance, on May 12, 2021, an irresponsible gun owner left their firearm down where a two-year-old boy got his hands onto it. — this horrifying story happened in West Bath, Maine around 8 a.m. EST.

Too young to fully understand what he was doing, the young boy pulled the trigger of the lethal weapon. The child’s 22-year-old mother was struck in the leg by the bullet. His 25-year-old father sustained a minor injury to the back of his head.

After the child pulled the trigger the gun recoiled and struck him in the face. According to Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry, all three were taken to a local hospital. They all suffered from non-life-threatening injuries.

Maine officers are investigating how the child was able to get his hands onto the gun and fire the weapon. Merry added, “this situation, while disturbing, could have had an even more tragic ending.”

According to the Bangor Daily News, there was a three-week-old infant in the house when the incident occurred. Luckily the baby was uninjured during the shooting. The baby is being taken care of by its grandmother at this time. The grandmother also resides in the home with the family, however, she was not home at the time of the incident.

The Second Amendment may state that every United States citizen has the right to bear arms. However, that right comes with massive responsibility. Educating everyone in the household and keeping loaded weapons in a safe, secure location is a necessity. Tragedy can strike at any time, properly storing a fire weapon can stop accidents from happening.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Source:

ABC News 10: 2-year-old shoots both parents after finding gun in Maine home; by Nexstar Media Wire

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of TheRealEdwin’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License