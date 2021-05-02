Remembering Former Jets’ Tight End Pete Lammons

Don't like to read?

Former tight end, Pete Lammons, has passed away at the age of 77. He was a key member of the New York Jets Super Bowl III triumph. On April 29, 2021, the tight end drowned after falling overboard at a Brookeland, Texas dock.

Lammons was there to participate in a fishing tournament, according to Major League Fishing. This was the 57th MLF tournament of the avid fisher and professional angler’s career. A vessel using sonar technology was able to locate Lammons body.

Rescuers attempted to revive him but were unable to do so. According to his nephew, Lance, Lammons underwent two stent surgeries in recent weeks. The nephew added the former Jets player suffered from fatigue after the surgeries. This fatigue could have attributed to his drowning.

The football star was born on Oct. 20, 1943, in Crockett, Texas. He was one of the few players who wore both National Championship and World Championship rings. In 1965, he led the Texas Longhorns to win over Alabama in the Orange Bowl.

From 1966 to 1971, Lammons played for the New York Jets. The tight end earned all-star honors during his time with the Jets. He then played for the Wisconsin Green Bay Packers.

After news of his death broke; Texas Football tweeted, “We lost a great Longhorn…” They further stated he was “a three-year letterman (1963-65), consensus All-SWC honoree, 1963 National Champion, Super Bowl III Champion and 2002 Texas Hall of Honor inductee.”

Doug Davis commented on the Texas Football’s post.

Met Pete at 50th anniversary of ’63 NC Team – Aug. 2013. Couldn’t have been nicer or funnier.

Davis further stated, “Everybody loved Pete!”

Many other people sent their prayers and condolences to his family. He is survived by his family and friends. May he rest in peace and his family find solace during this trying time.

