Gordon Ramsey Plans to Open Restaurant in Chicago

Don't like to read?

British chef, restaurateur, writer, and TV personality, Gordon Ramsey, is planning on opening his first restaurant in Chicago, Illinois. According to the Chicago Tribune on June 17, 2021, the internationally known chef will open Gordon Ramsey Burger in the River North neighborhood.

The chef’s new restaurant will be in the former Wahlburgers building located on the northeast corner of State and Ontario streets. This new burger restaurant will seat 120 people in the 5,000 square foot room and have a full bar. The eatery is expected to open sometime later in 2021 or early 2022.

This will be the second Gordon Ramsey Burger joint located in the United States. The first one was open in Los Vegas, Nevada. The Chicago location will be his third in the world — he owns one in London, England as well.

According to Caesars Rewards, his Los Vegas location is inside Planet Hollywood — positioned directly inside a center Strip Mall entrance. This restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. (CT). This location sells snacks ranging from $9.99 (Beer Battered Onion Rings) to $15.99 (Hellfire Chicken Wings and Brunch Tots). They also have fish, hotdogs, fries, sweets, and specialty burgers.

Ramsey’s American menu features thick burger patties. For those who do not eat meat, the Michelin-starred chef offers plant-based options.

Ramsey’s Los Vegas location uses Kennebec potatoes — originally created in the greenhouses of Plant Industry Station at Beltsville, Maryland in 1941. In 1948, it was released to the public commercially by the USDA and named Kennebec after a famous river in Maine.

Born Gordon James Ramsey on Nov. 8, 1966, in Glasgow, Scotland. He was brought in Stratford-upon-Avon, England. After an injury ended his dreams of playing football, he returned to college to complete a course in hotel management.

Ramsey became a chef of Aubergine in London in 1993. Within three years he earned two Michelin stars. He opened his first restaurant in 1998.

Ramsey currently owns 35 restaurants around the world. The Chicago location will become number 36 for the “Hell’s Kitchen” star.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

IMDb: Gordon Ramsey

Chicago Tribune: Gordon Ramsay, set to open first Chicago restaurant, answers 11 questions on ketchup, hot dogs, and how he perfects burgers at home; by Louisa Chu

Caesar Rewards: Gordon Ramsey Burger

Specialty Produce: Kennebec Potatoes

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Bernt Rostad’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image Courtesy of Studio Sarah Lou’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License