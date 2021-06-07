Healthy Reasons to Choose Hazelnut Coffee

Don't like to read?

Hazelnuts are nutrient-packed powerhouses. Both the nut and coffee provide consumers with antioxidants — combining the two in a delicious hot, or cold beverage makes sense. Roasted hazelnuts, also called filberts, have a nutty and slightly earthy character that complement coffee’s extensive range of flavors.

In addition to delighting the tastebuds, these nuts could help decrease blood fat levels, regulate blood pressure, reduce inflammation, prevent urinary tract infections, prevent cell damage, and maintain healthy skin, hair, and bones.

One ounce of filberts (about 20 whole kernels) contains the following percentages of the recommended dietary intake (RDI): Vitamin E, 21 percent; Thiamin, 12 percent; Magnesium, 12 percent; Copper, 24 percent; Manganese, 87 percent; and others nutrients such as vitamin B6, folate, potassium, and zinc.

Both coffee and hazelnuts provide significant antioxidants that protect the body from oxidative stress or an imbalance of free radicals and antioxidants. Oxidative stress is responsible for cellular damage and could lead to cancer and heart disease.

Consuming one ounce of filberts provides nearly all of the RDI of Manganese and could meaningfully impact the strength and durability of bones and teeth. One serving can reduce the risk of painful joints and osteoporosis.

To fully enjoy the healthy benefits of coffee and filberts, there are two things to consider. One, buy beans from a trusted source, and two, even if the coffee is flavored, add a pure hazelnut creamer or hazelnut milk for a greater nutrition boost.

It is possible to grind filberts and coffee beans together. Grind the beans leaving them course, and use a French press to maximize flavor and antioxidants. Recipes suggest using a 2:1 coffee bean to hazelnut ratio.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

