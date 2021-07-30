‘Black Widow’ Release Date Confirmed for Streaming Sites

Don't like to read?

Marvel Studios already confirmed “Black Widow” arrival on streaming platforms other than Disney+ Premiere starting August 10, 2021. The film has already been released on the big screen and can now be seen from the comfort of viewer’s own homes.

The home release follows its theatrical performance that debuted to “impressive numbers” regarding streaming viewers. But its box office reception was not as impressive. At the time of its debut, it set the record for the “biggest second-week drop in Marvel Studio’s history at 67%.”

Peter Newman, a film producer and head of Tisch School of Arts MBA/MFA program, stated:

The people that go the first weekend are loyal fans.

Newman specified that Marvel and Disney enthusiasts pay to see the movies on the release date. After there is a choice to view their favorite movie at home, a few days later, movie masses opt to watch from the comfort of their home.

Due to its release during the COVID-19 pandemic, its low performance in only its second weekend in theaters is excused as coincidental due to its simultaneous release on digital streaming platforms to help the continued social distancing suggestions.

Because of the movie’s surprising box office numbers, Disney and Marvel decided to release it to Blu-ray/DVD starting September 14, much earlier than expected. This release includes exclusive behind-the-scenes, bloopers, and extended cuts.

The two highest anticipated movies unexpectedly took such a step in their second release of sales, failing to make more than 70 percent of its expected results.

The reason behind movie theater owners excusing the theatrical flops “Black Widow” and Warner Bros. Studio’s “Space Jam: A New Legacy” is due to the slowed ticket sales. Movie theater owners hoped that with the rising of COVID-19 vaccinations that there would be a steady comeback for moviegoer experiences.

But it was not just COVID that stopped audiences from going to theaters. Instead, it seems that less scrupulous viewers have turned to piracy to access new releases.

“Black Widow” stars Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff. The film takes place after the events in “Captian America: Civil War” and explores more of Romanoff’s past while facing off against the main villain, the Taskmaker. “Black Widow” follows more of a “found family narrative” as it follows Romanoff reconciling with past allies.

