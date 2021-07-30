COVID-19 Delta Variant Highly Likely to Become Dominant Strain Globally

Don't like to read?



The highly infectious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 — the coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19 — is reported to be active in 124 countries. The World Health Organization (WHO) updated its prediction on Wednesday, stating it can become the dominant strain in a global setting in upcoming months; the variant is more widespread than others, according to Market Watch News on July 21, 2021.

COVID-19 Delta Variant In the US

The Delta variant currently accounts for 83 percent of all COVID-19 cases recorded in the United States, according to the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Dr. Rochelle Walensky. On Tuesday, she and Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infection Diseases (NIH), testified in Congress.

The increase in the transmission of the COVID-19 Delta variant is due to it being more contagious and public health measures becoming more relaxed.

The COVID-19 Delta variant is administering concerns in several states with low vaccination rates, such as the following: Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Florida, according to Market Watch.

The number of cases in these states is not as high as reported earlier this year during the pandemic’s peak. Additionally, the majority of hospitalizations, new cases, and deaths are rising across the country. Moreover, the majority of cases are primarily among those who are unvaccinated.

With more research and discoveries regarding the Delta variant yet uncovered, everyone needs to do their own research about COVID-19. Then, whether it is vaccines or different variants, whatever a person decides to do in response to the virus in general, with precaution, is their choice.

Written by Ke’Lena Thomas

Edited by Sheena Robertson

Source:

Market Watch: Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 will likely be dominant strain globally within months after spreading to 124 countries, says WHO; by Ciara Linnane

