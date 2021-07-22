Chicago Civilians Now Have Oversight Over Police

Don't like to read?

Chicago’s City Council finally approved a long-disputed civilian oversight committee on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. This panel will give the public more control over the police force. For years there have been protests over law enforcement misconduct.

For two years Chicagoans have been anticipating whether or not Mayor Lori Lightfoot would finally come through with something that she promised during her first 100 days in office. On Wednesday, the Council’s 36-13 vote finally ended the anticipation. Lightfoot can now say that she delivered one of her promises to her city.

This decision has community activists in support of the compromise smiling in victory. Finally, Chicago’s citizens will have police accountability. People have been calling out for police responsibility ever since the Minneapolis police killed George Floyd in 2020. Not to mention all of the fatal shootings cause by Chicago police themselves.

Previous talks on the matter had stalled between Lightfoot’s office and Chicago’s grassroots activists looking for competing proposals. South Side Alderman Roderick Sawyer, 6th, co-sponsored the ordinance. He stated the panel will help residents feel like they have a stake in solving crime.

The problem that we’re having now is that there’s a disconnect between the police and our communities as it relates to solving crimes. In order for us to get back to that, we have to get the community involved.

Sawyer continued on by saying “with this ordinance, we believe this takes a strong step with re-engaging, resetting our relationships between the community and police.”

Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, 35th, was aligned with the grassroots activists during the negotiation process. He helped broker the deal for the oversight panel. Prior to Wednesday’s vote, Ramirez-Rosa stated he hoped the final version provided stronger oversight. He added that the grassroots organizers should be very proud of it.

This ordinance is predicated on the belief that when you empower our communities, that when you give them a real seat at the table and you give them a real voice…

Ramirez-Rosa went on to say “we can make our policing system better and we can have a safer city in every single neighborhood, on every single street.”

However, not everyone was for Chicago’s new civilian oversight panel. One such person is Northwest Side Alderman Nick Sposato, 38th. He believes the Chicago Police Department has enough oversight already.

The new ordinance will allow a panel of citizens to oversee the Chicago Police Department. However, they will not have as much power as the grassroots activists had hoped for. For instance, the panel will be able to pass a non-binding no-confidence vote on the police superintendent. Lightfoot even coincided in giving the panel more authority to set Chicago police policies than she would have preferred.

Alderman Jason Ervin, 28th, chair of the council Black Caucus, believes the debate showed the different experiences — with the police — struggling Black neighborhoods compared to elsewhere in Chicago.

Written by Sheena Robertson

