NFL Says 83.6 Percent of Its Players Are Vaccinated

Don't like to read?

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, 83.6 percent of all NFL players have had at least their first COVID-19 vaccine dose. Ten teams have reported at least 90 percent of their members have been vaccinated. Pelissero’s July 26, 2021, update comes just as teams begin their training camps to prepare for this year’s football season.

The NFL stopped short of requiring all players to be vaccinated. However, they placed some clear rules which indicate they would prefer everyone to receive a shot as soon as possible.

Back in June, the league announced the COVID-19 protocols for vaccinated players would be reduced for them during training and preseason. These reduced requirements include eliminating daily testing, the need for face masks, or social distancing while in the team facilities. Those who remain unvaccinated will be required to follow the strict COVID-19 guidelines placed in the 2020 season.

Last week, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, sent out a memo explaining potential punishments for a virus outbreak among those unvaccinated. These punishments include severe financial penalties and the NFL team potentially forfeiting a game. If a game is canceled both teams will lose out on that week’s paycheck.

On July 24th, Brian McCarthy, NFL spokesperson confirmed that unvaccinated players will be fined $14,650 for every COVID-19 protocol violation. In response to Goodell’s memo, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley, tweeted, “Nothing has changed. I’m still livin freely. Goodnight.” Beasley has been one of the players who refuse to be vaccinated.

Several other football players have stated they will not receive the vaccine.

Currently, there are at least 163 million U.S. citizens fully vaccinated against COVID-19. There have been around 342 million doses given out. Around 27.3 percent of the world has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to Our World Data, around 13.8 percent of the world has been fully vaccinated.

The NFL preseason is set to kick off on August 5th with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys facing off in the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio. The regular football season is scheduled to begin on September 9th.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

Bleacher Report: NFL Says 83.6% of Players Have Gotten COVID-19 Vaccine; 10 Teams Have 90% or More; by Tim Daniels

Our World Data: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccinations

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Parker Anderson’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image Courtesy of Karen’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License