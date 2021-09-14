Conor McGregor Scuffles With Machine Gun Kelly at VMAs

Don't like to read?

Conor McGregor is back in the news; this time it is for scuffling with Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) at the MTV Video Music Awards. The altercation took place on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. The scuffle almost turned physical.

Both Kelly and McGregor made appearances at the awards show held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. In the videos, the UFC fighter is seen lunging at MGK. The rapper was seen being held back by his girlfriend, actress Megan Fox, and security guards.

Moments later, McGregor was escorted away from the situation. However, there is more video showing the fighter throwing a cocktail towards MGK’s direction.

No one knows exactly why the conflict started and neither party is giving out details at this time. According to TMZ, the UFC fighter strolled up to the rapper to say hello. MGK said something inaudible resulting in his security guards attempting to push McGregor away.

The UFC apparently took offense and the circumstances escalated.

TMZ initially reported that the UFC fighter asked the rapper for a photo; to which Kelly refused. Karen Kessler, McGregor’s spokesperson, stated that the fighter did not actually ask the singer for a photograph, according to ESPN.

Conor McGregor did not ask anyone for a picture, nor did he instigate this incident.

Her statement to ESPN further said that the fighter did not personally know “Kelly, outside of the fact that he attended Conor’s fight this past July.”

Later on, McGregor stated to Entertainment Tonight that he did not know what happened, “I just showed up.” The fighter further said:

I only fight real fighters. People that actually fight. I certainly don’t fight little Vanilla Ice white rappers.

He further stated that the only thing he knew about MGK was that he was dating Fox.

When Kelly was asked about the situation he responded by making a small noise, tapping the microphone, and walking away from the interview.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Source:

ESPN: Conor McGregor gets into scuffle with Machine Gun Kelly at MTV VMAs; by Marc Raimondi

Top and Featured Image by Andrius Petrucenia Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License