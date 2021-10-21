Authorities Find Human Remains Near Brian Laundries Belongings

Don't like to read?

Authorities have announced they have located human remains near items belonging to Brian Laundrie. The FBI announced their findings on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, however, they have not confirmed the remains are Laundrie’s. During a press conference held at the Florida reserve, FBI agent-in-charge Michael McPherson, stated, “These items were found in an area that up until recently have been underwater.”

He added their “evidence response team is on [the] scene using all available forensic resources to process the area. It’s likely the team will be on scene for several days.” According to the description of what authorities have described Laundrie was wearing; it is highly likely the clothing found could be his.

Authorities have been searching for Laundrie for about five weeks now. He has been named a person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito.

Michael Hadsell, president of the Peace River K9 Search and Rescue, explained that the search area was submerged in water. Making it difficult for authorities and Hadsell’s team to search for the missing fugitive. Experts and authorities searching the area and believe more remains could are likely to be found.

Water Detained Cadaver Dogs and Authorities From Discovering Evidence

Hadsell further said, “The problem is people don’t understand that dogs are not body finders, they are odor hunters.” He has not helped the authorities in this search but has helped in others at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. Hadsell added that the K-9 units “chase the odor of human remains, and the problem is that there are times when [the] odor is not making the best presentation.”

Authorities are hopeful the dogs will be able to locate more items and skeletal remains. Hadsell said that having the area dry and a bit of a breeze helps. Those conditions make for “good sense cones” that can assist the dogs in their scent search.

According to the authorities, the remains were located near Laundrie’s notebook and backpack. “They are human remains, no doubt there. I would say that the remains were consistent with one individual, you know skeletal remains,” North Port Police spokesperson Josh Taylor stated in an on-camera interview with CNN.

Florida is known for all its different wildlife and scenery. Hadsell added, “so there are a lot of critters out there that want to come out and eat you.”

When animals come through there and they’re looking for something to eat, they see the body and that’s an easy meal. Oftentimes, these critters just grab a piece and walk off with it.

Authorities and search parties are still combing through the area in hopes of finding additional information that may lead to Laundrie’s whereabouts.

