Know the Facts About COVID-19 and Its Variants

In a world full of misinformation; it would not be wise to receive medical advice from social media or the internet. One would want to seek advice from a qualified medical expert. The same thing can be said when researching information about COVID-19, its variants, and the vaccines.

Unraveling Facts From Fiction

Many people say they do not want to get vaccinated because of all the “poisons they put into them.” However, if one was to actually research the situation; the COVID-19 vaccine is no more harmful than what they already put into their bodies. Every day people take in “harmful” toxins whether it is from the food they eat, soda they drank, and everything else in between.

Another fictional fact going around is that it is impossible to catch COVID-19 once an individual is vaccinated. This is not true. A vaccinated person could still contract or spread the disease. However, the rate of this happening is extremely lower than those who remain unvaccinated.

The COVID-19 vaccines have been proven to provide individuals with considerable protection against severe disease and death caused by the virus. The CDC’s data further suggests that any associated transmission — including that from the Delta variant. Those who contract COVID are infectious for shorter periods than unvaccinated individuals.

One major rumor running rampant is that COVID-19 is “fake news used by the government to scare the people.” This is far from the truth. The whole world has been experiencing the pain and death this disease can cause. The longer a disease is out there the more potent the variants will develop.

The COVID-19 Delta variant is no longer the only one people need to be worried about. Now there is the Lamda, Epsilon, possibly the Kappa, and a few others. The longer something is out there the more time it has to evade all or most of the protections or designs of a vaccine.

Knowledge is Power

The Delta variant came from India. People there believe less in vaccinations and testing than individuals here in the U.S. There are three times the amount of people living in India than here. So the Delta variant had a lot of practice infecting individuals before coming to America.

Masks, testing, and vaccines were all created to keep people from senselessly dying from COVID-19. These are ways to help protect oneself, those they love, and their community safe. Unfortunately, there are many people who do not feel these measures are necessary.

The Delta variant is the reason that vaccinated individuals are at risk of contracting the disease. This variant carries up to 1,000 times more of the viral load in the mouth and the nose. Meaning the Delta variant can produce 1,000 times more of the viral infection in the body.

The amount of exposure to COVID-19 equals how sick an individual will get. It also affects how quickly a person will contract the virus. The more of the viral load a person is exposed to; the faster they will contract the disease. Children carry more mucus than their adult counterparts. This means that can carry more of the COVID-19 virus than anyone else.

COVID-19 Testing and Vaccine Facts

The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test is highly inaccurate. This is why many places do not solely rely on this type of testing alone. Phalanx Family Services do two types of adaptive response and functionality of antibodies tests. The first test they use is the IgM (early-onset). They use the IgG test as their second test. Both of these tests can detect COVID-19 antibodies.

The usage of both tests allows Phalanx to cross-check a person’s antibodies level. This helps them do their best to eliminate and reduce statistically false positives and false-negative test results.

Previous COVID-19 testing would take days for results to come back. This allowed a person to return home or back into the community without knowing they were infected. The new FDA-approved testing that Phalanx utilizes gives them the ability to give an individual their results within 10 minutes. This test is not only the fastest it is also highly accurate.

Antibodies do not stay within the body forever. A person who receives the vaccine or has had the disease will have antibodies. Those who have contracted COVID-19 will have some of the antibodies in their system.

However, those who receive the vaccine have a stronger response in their bodies to make antibodies. Vaccinated individuals should be tested every three to four weeks to ensure they still have COVID-19 antibodies in their system.

It is hard for people to believe that the state, city, or federal government has an accurate number of those infected with COVID-19. Especially since most drive-thru testing sites seem to have stopped around the nation.

COVID-19 Vaccines are Proven to be Safe

Currently, the Moderna vaccine is the one shown to be the most effective against COVID-19 and its variants. All of the vaccines have been proven safe for pregnant women. The COVID-19 vaccine does not cause infertility in either men or women.

This information has been collected by the National Institue of Health, the World Health Organization (WHO), the CDC, the National Cancer Institue, John Hopkins, Harvard Medical School, and Cal-Berkeley. These facilities and institutes only release information based on data collected from scientific studies.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

CDC: Science Brief: COVID-19 Vaccines and Vaccination

Phalanx Video: COVID Talk

CDC: Interim Guidelines for COVID-19 Antibody Testing

Images Courtesy of Frackle Media Video Screengrab