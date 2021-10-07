Search for Brian Laundrie Continues

Don't like to read?

North Port Florida police and other officials have been vehemently searching for Gabby Petito‘s missing fiance for weeks. He disappeared on Sept. 14, 2021. By September 27, the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) took the lead in finding the missing Florida man.

On October 7, reports came to light that the authorities may have located a campsite in the sprawling nature reserve. However, those reports are not true, according to police spokesperson Josh Taylor. He has confirmed that there was “no campsite located.”

Rumors of the campsite first broke when a source close to the Laundrie family told CNN’s Chris Cuomo that one had been found. According to that source, the family had been informed by investigators that authorities had made the discovery in Carlton Reserve. The source close to the Laundrie family has been very insistent that the family was told there was a campsite located.

Taylor explained, “Is it possible that they thought that there might be a campsite out there or something they may have seen from the air but when they got on the ground that’s not what it turned out to be? Sure, I think that’s a possibility.” However, those investigating Laundrie’s disappearance say “that no campsite was found out there.”

On Thursday, October 7, Chris Laundrie (the missing man’s father) visited the 24,565-acre wilderness reserve near the family’s home. According to Steven Bertolino, the family’s attorney, the father helped search for his son for several hours. While he was searching for his son, Laundrie showed officers the locations and trails they frequented and hiked.

The family’s attorney stated that they were not able to make any “discoveries but the effort was helpful to all.” He added:

It seems the water in the Preserve is receding and certain areas are more accessible to search. The entire Laundrie family is grateful for the hard work of the dedicated members of law enforcement that have been searching the Preserve for Brian over the last few weeks. Hopefully Brian will be located soon.

Many people have reported seeing Laundrie from Florida to North Carolina. Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman joined the search for the missing Florida man about a week ago. Investigators are still trying to decipher how Petito was killed and if Laundrie had any part in her death.

Written By Sheena Robertson

