Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver Divorce After a Decade

Over a decade ago Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver decided to split ways. Today, their divorce was finalized making it one of the most drawn-out breakups in Hollywood history.

Earlier this month the couple sat before a private judge for mediation. That judge signed off on the pair’s divorce, however, it had to be entered into the court system before it was finalized. That happened in the morning hours of Dec. 28, 2021.

A combination of a complicated property settlement agreement and lack of motivation has been cited as to why the divorce took so long to attain. The couple moved on from their relationship years ago; both have had relationships with other people but have remained friendly with one another. Throughout the years they have even attended family gatherings with their four children.

Schwarzenegger cheated on Shriver with the family’s housekeeper over a decade ago. The indiscretion led to the birth of his son Joseph Baena who is now a college graduate with ambitions to act. Baena is the spitting image of Schwarzenegger so it is fair to assume he has a leg up on the situation.

The couple’s property settlement is being kept private, however, there is an estimated $400 million between the couple. There was no prenup between Schwarzenegger and Shriver, but inside sources have told TMZ that they are pretty much divvying up the money equally.

The couple married back in 1989. Schwarzenegger was represented by Kristina Royce while Laura Wasser repped for Shriver. Many people did not think their divorce was ever going to be finalized as it has been so long already.

They must be happy to have this legal affair over with after such a long time.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Source:

TMZ: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver Officially Divorced

Images Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License