Director of ‘C.R.A.Z.Y.’ Jean-Marc Vallée Dies at Age 58

Jean-Marc Vallée, director and co-writer of “C.R.A.Z.Y.,” has passed away at the age of 58. His production company’s — Crazyrose — publicist announced he died on Dec. 26, 2021, near Quebec City, Canada.

He was born on March 9, 1963, in Montreal, Quebec. Vallée attended the Université du Québec à Montréal where he mastered in Film Studies. He started his career working on short subjects and Canadian music videos before Vallée made his feature debut on “Black List” — the French-language film “Liste noire.”

The director/producer was also known for “Café de Flore” and the 2013 film based on the true story of an AIDS patient who becomes a distributor of experimental treatments, “Dallas Buyers Club.” This film was nominated for Best Picture by the Academy. Jared Leto and Matthew McConaughey both won an Oscar for their performances in the film. However, the Academy did not recognize Vallée for his direction.

He married Chantal Cadieux on Sept. 1, 1990. They had two children, Émile and Alex Vallée, before divorcing in 2006.

Vallée was supposed to have directed the biopic “Janis Joplin: Get It While You Can” in 2014.” However, in 2015 the film was halted due to lawsuits involving the production companies. He announced on Jan. 22, 2017, that the project had been canceled.

During the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater, he accepted the Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special award for the HBO miniseries “Big Little Lies.” He was the show’s director for its entire first season, earning him an Emmy. Later, he became the executive producer for HBO’s “Sharp Objects.”

One of his partners in Crazyrose productions, Nathan Ross, stated that Vallée “was a friend, creative partner, and an older brother to me.” He added, “The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on.”

He is survived by his children, family, and friends. May he rest in peace.

