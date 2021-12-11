Invest in the Future With Collectibles

Don't like to read?

The future may be uncertain but one thing is for sure. One can invest in their future with collectibles. There are many different valuable collector items an individual can buy to save for their future years. For instance, people collect items like antique cars, coins, historical memorabilia, and art.

In November over $14.7 million United States coins, currency, and Americana were sold in Stack’s Bowers Showcase Auction. Stack’s Bowers Galleries were able to have in-person lot viewing for their Whitman Coin & Collectibles Winter Expo held at the Baltimore Convention Center.

This was the first time this type of collectible event has been held since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Stack’s Bowers Galleries collectible auction — hosted remotely from Griffin Studios in the firm’s Costa Mesa, California headquarters — celebrated success in their 2021 final Showcase Auction.

On December 3, the Illinois-based Rock Island Auction Company sold the dress sword carried by Napoléon Bonaparte — when he staged a coup in 1799 and five of his firearms — to a collector over the phone. The collectibles were sold for $2.87 million in the auction.

The company’s president, Kevin Hogan, stated that “the buyer of the Napoléon Garniture is taking home a very rare piece of history” — the sword. He added, “We are pleased to have provided the opportunity for them to acquire such a historic object.”

In a London auction, a pair of “highly rare” centuries-old headpieces encrusted with jewels collectibles sold for over $760,000. These collectibles are thought to have been owned by Napoléon’s wife, French Empress Josephine Bonaparte.

A collectible antique car auction is scheduled for Jan. 6-16, 2022 in Kissimmee, Florida. One of the featured collectible lots is an extremely rare 1970 Plymouth Hemi ‘Cuda Convertible. Mecum does not publish pre-auction estimates on the collectibles they will be selling. However, one can assume the rare convertible will go for a pretty penny.

Currently, Sotheby’s and Confront Art are holding an auction for sculptures of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. Proceeds raised from the auction will We Are Floyd and the Breonna Taylor Foundation.

Chris Carnabuci sculpted both collectibles and LÁOLÚ NYC covered the Breonna Taylor sculpture with design as a collaborative effort, according to ABC News.

