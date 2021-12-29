Katy Perry Includes Song by Whitney Houston in Play Tour

Don't like to read?

Katy Perry’s long-awaited tour will begin at the Resorts World Theater in Las Vegas on Dec. 29, 2021. She will be joined by Britney Spears, Celine Dion, and more talented artists.

Perry shared her setlist on Instagram for her fans to see in anticipation of the upcoming tour. The setlist includes older beloved songs such as “Dark Horse,” “I Kissed a Girl,” and “Teenage Dream.” The singer wrote out the setlist by hand on paper from the resort. However, track 18 was a complete surprise to fans, “The Greatest Love of All.” It is assumed that she will be performing the song originally sung by Whitney Houston.

It is believed by Metro magazine that Perry will dedicate the song to her baby girl, Daisy. The pop star and fiancé Orlando Bloom welcomed their daughter into the world last year. This will be Perry’s first tour since Daisy was born.

The complete setlist is as follows:

ET. Chained to the Rhythm. Dark Horse. It’s Not The End of The World. California Gurls. Hot N’ Cold / Last Friday Night. Waking Up in Vegas. Bon Appetit. Daisies. I Kissed A Girl. Lost / Part of Me / Wide Awake. Swish Swish. When I’m Gone / Walking On Air! Never Really Over. Teenage Dream. Smile. Roar. Greatest Love Of All. Firework.

Fans are responding to track 18, and the possibility that it is Houston’s original cover with excitement and commenting that Perry will have to belt out the tune.

The post was captioned by Perry:

TOMORROW you can officially come to ✨♥️🌈 PERRY PLAYLAND🌈♥️✨Where you can come and sing along to so many of your favorite songs!

Perry decided her setlist from the top 20 streaming songs. The Play Tour will end on March 19, 2022.

Recently the singer stated that this new tour allows her to be artistic while allowing her to be with 16-month-old Daisy Dove. Perry wants to be able to balance time with her daughter while still exploring her musical artistic side. She wants to be able to take Daisy to preschool. She also desires to maintain her energy.

The pop star values precious times with her daughter and fiancé Bloom.

Orlando and I just did a hike with our daughter. We went to look at some ducks and turtles because it’s so important for me to have those moments every single day, especially when I’m working from 2pm to 9pm.

Residency will be the first of its kind to incorporate Non Fungible Tokens, which is a blockchain method used in dealing with digital art.

The first thing we’re going to be auctioning off with the NFT is the craziest thing I’ve ever done. We’ll be creating something unique in the NFT space every single night; they will all be original.

Perry is genuinely excited about this trailblazing endeavor. “Imagine if I put my finger up during the song ‘Firework’ and you wanted to own that moment—now you could.”

Perry took “Good Morning America” on the set of the Play Tour so they could televise the current chaos going on behind the scenes while preparations are underway.

The Play Tour includes 16 shows beginning Dec. 29, 31, and January 1, 7,8,12,14, 15, and March 2, 4, 11, 12, 16, 18, and ending on the 19th.

In the Play Tour, Perry is a doll so everything is three times larger than she will be in the show. The pop star compared the show to a “mashup of ‘Pee-Wee’s Playhouse’ and ‘Honey, I Shrunk the kids.’”

During the set walk-through with “Good Morning America,” oversized mushrooms, dancing toothbrushes, and a two-story bathtub, just to name a few of the exciting things that will be part of the Play Tour.

Written by Jeanette Vietti

