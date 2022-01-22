Comedic Actor Louie Anderson Dies at 68

Don't like to read?

Comedic actor Louie Perry Anderson has passed away from complications from cancer on Jan. 21, 2022. His publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed he died in Las Vegas. He was 68 years old.

Anderson was born on March 24, 1953, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was one of eleven children born to Ora Zella and Louis William Anderson. His comedic routines stemmed from his life experiences.

He won the first-place trophy at the Midwest Comedy Competition in 1981. This caused him to divert his career from counseling troubled children to making people laugh.

The host of the competition, Henry Youngman, noticed Anderson as a young comic and hired him as a writer. This experience gave the late comedian invaluable experiences that soon boosted him into the spotlight all over the country.

He was soon asked to make his debut on “The Tonight Show” with host Johnny Carson in 1984. From there he rose to stardom fast. He made appearances on shows with Jay Leno, David Letterman, “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson,” “Comic Relief,” and HBO, Showtime, and CMT specials.

Afterwhich, he hosted “Family Feud” and had his own cartoon “Life with Louie.” Anderson made guest appearances on shows like “Grace Under Fire,” Touched by an Angel,” and “Chicago Hope.” He can be seen in “Coming to America” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”

During his decades-long career, he won three Emmy awards.

In more recent years he starred in the show “Baskets” which was based on life with his mother and five sisters.

His sisters and a close friend allowed Pauly Shore to say his goodbyes to the comedic legend. Shore posted about it on his Twitter page shortly after his visit on January 20.

Many of his fans are joining his family in mourning his death. May he rest in peace.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Inset Image by Greg2600 Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Walt Disney Television’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License