Daniel Radcliffe Shows Off His Weird in Al Yankovic Biopic

Daniel Radcliffe has been slated to show off his skills in “WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story” — a biopic written by “Weird Al” Yankovic and director Eric Appel. Funny Or Die, Tango and Roku released a statement on Jan. 18, 2022, they were partnering up to produce the film.

Yankovic stated that he sees the biopic as making good on his promise to “maintain a dedicated presence in the film space over the decades,” according to The Verge.

When Yankovic released “UHF” in 1989 he “made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork.” He commented that he was excited to announce they were “on schedule.”

Additionally, the comedic singer/actor said he was ” absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film.”

I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.

Radcliffe is most notably known as Harry Potter. Since his days at Hogwarts, he has apprised numerous hilarious roles. For example, Manny in “Swiss Army Man” or Ezehiel Brown, Prince Chauncley, or Craig in “Miracle Workers.”

He has shown his fans he is capable of working any role whether it is a serious one to being off the wall weird.

The announcement has been met with an array of feelings on social media. Some are wondering if “Is Daniel Radcliffe going to wear a wig, or is he growing his hair out?”

Others like Didymus Holmes are “Genuinely stoked for this! Just hope it isn’t shunted away on a streaming service forever. Can we pretty please have a blu-ray release, too?” His tweet went on to say “Big love from the UK. Hope you get to play here again soon! xx”

Russ Germain tweeted, “I guess only a small percentage of people will get to see it… which sucks. Roku isn’t exactly up there with the big names.”

The biopic is slated to begin production in February.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of slgckgc’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License