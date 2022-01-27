Peter Robbins Voice of Charlie Brown Dies at 65

Don't like to read?

The original voice for Charlie Brown, Peter Robbins, has passed away by committing suicide. His agent Dylan Novak told TMZ the actor had signed into a hospital in California for his mental health, shortly after Christmas. Unfortunately, he went against the doctor’s wishes and discharged himself on Jan. 22, 2022. He was found deceased sometime later.

Robbins was born on Aug. 10, 1956, in Los Angeles. When he was 16 years old his mother passed away from cancer. He started his career in various TV shows and films in 1963. His most memorable role was when he provided the voice for the iconic “Peanuts” character, Charlie Brown.

He began being the voice for the lovable blockhead when Robbins was 9 years old. His voice can be heard in the TV specials “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.” He stopped being the character’s voice when he was 13 years old.

Robbins had a recurring role in “Blondie” and made guest appearances in “Rawhide,” “The Munsters,” “The Donna Reed Show,” “F Troop,” “Get Smart,” and “My Three Sons.” He also recorded a 45 single called “If I Knew Then (What I Know Now).”

After he quit acting in 1972, he worked for a little while as a disc jockey in Palms Spring, California. Robbins graduated with degrees in communications and psychology from the University of California in San Diego in 1979.

Afterward, he lived in a condo in Oceanside and worked in real estate in Van Nuys. He shared his condo with his dog named Snoopy, according to IMDb. In 2008, he was a guest at the San Deigo Comic-Con.

Robbins was arrested on Jan. 20, 2013, on stalking charges. Two years later, he received a five-year prison sentence for making criminal threats.

Throughout his life, he struggled with bipolar disorder, battled with drug abuse and addiction. As a result, he spent some time in rehab.

Novak stated that his client was extremely vocal about his issues because he wished to help others experiencing similar problems. He added that the last time he spoke to the troubled actor he told his agent, “I really need your prayers.”

He is survived by his loved ones and friends. May he rest in peace.

Written by Sheena Robertson

