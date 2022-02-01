Bomb Threats Disrupt at Least Six HBCU Campuses

Don't like to read?

At least six historically Black colleges (HBCU) received bomb threats this morning, prompting shelter in place orders initiated or campus closures: Southern University and A&M, Bowie State, Howard, Albany State, Bethune-Cookman, Delaware State Universities, according to campus spokespeople or social media posts, reports CNN.

The FBI is investigating several bomb threats against HBCUs from earlier this month; likely, they will also be looking into today’s warnings.

Howard University’s scene was cleared, and no hazardous materials were discovered, according to a Washington Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson.

Prince George’s County Police and Maryland State Police are investigating the threat at Bowie State University. Students and staff remain sheltering in place until the emergency has been cleared.

This is terrifying. I'm closely monitoring the developing situation at Albany State and several other HBCUs across our nation. My prayers are with the students, teachers, staff and law enforcement during this time.https://t.co/M0IvuWpAvh — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) January 31, 2022

The threats that were made on January 5 against seven HBCU institutions Howard, Norfolk State, Florida Memorial, North Carolina Central, Xavier, Prarie View A&M Universities, and Unversity of Arkansas. These bomb threats appear to have been unfounded. None of the institutions reported any bombs, suspicious packages, or attacks.

Even with mounting racial division in the U.S., these bomb threats could be nothing more than an individual’s scheme to disrupt the campuses. Perhaps it was the work of a white supremacist group. However, the FBI has not released updates on the investigation from earlier this month and has not commented on today’s bomb threats directed toward Black schools.

Another threat occurred near the time of the HBCU campuses on January 31. Judson University, a Christian school, was forced to cancel classes. Officers from the Elgin Police Department investigated the campus. The all-clear notification was given a couple of hours later. Nothing suspicious was discovered.

In December, rumors of bombs and other violence against public schools in the United States prompted quick responses from officials. Out of an abundance of caution, many schools closed, some stepped up security. Nothing came from the threats.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

