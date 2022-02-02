LEGO Convention Set to Hit Maine for First Time

Don't like to read?

Calling all LEGO lovers. The BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention will be held at Maine’s Portland Expo Center on April 30 and May 1. This is the first time the building block convention will come to the state.

BrickUniverrse has held this event in several cities around the United States. Thousands of fans show up to the events to witness live LEGO builds along with hundreds of models.

Professional building block artists will travel to Maine to showcase their pieces. For instance, Jonathan Lopes will be traveling from San Diego to display over 30 of his builds, including an 8-foot-high LEGO Model of New York City’s Woolworth Building. He will be at the event all weekend and available to speak to attendees about his life as a professional LEGO artist.

Another person who will be at the event is Chicago-based LEGO artist Rocco Buttliere. He is bringing over 50 models of famous landmarks from around the world. For example, Burj Khalifa the world’s largest skyscraper, the full Westminster Palace in London, and many more.

Before hitting Maine the event will be held at:

Cox Convention Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma from March 12 to the 13.

Rochester Main Street Armory in Rochester, New York on April 23 through the 24.

After Maine, the event is scheduled to be at the Dayton Convention Center in Dayton, Ohio from May 7 to the 8.

Tickets are available on BrickUniverse’s website. Each General Admission Ticket is valid for the day and time period they have chosen. They are $14.99 online and $18 at the door — as long as they are still available. Although it is safer to book your time slot early since previous years showed the event completely sold out. Children 2 years old and younger can attend the event for free.

