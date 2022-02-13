Super Bowl LVI, the Half-Time Show, and the Weather

Don't like to read?

Super Bowl Sunday has arrived. It will be the Cinncinati Bengals against the Los Angeles Rams in SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and Peacock. Live coverage begins at noon.

This season, the NFL opted for a 17-game schedule. This pushed the Super Bowl back a week, landing it in the middle of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. This year, NBC and Peacock will host live coverage of the Inter Olympic Games and the Super Bowl. NBC Sports is calling it “Super Gold Sunday.”

‘Super Gold Sunday’ Schedule

8 a.m. – 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing

Noon – Road to the Super Bowl

1 p.m. – Pregame Show

6 p.m. – The Cinncinati Bengals vs. the Los Angeles Rams

10:45 p.m. – The 2022 Winter Olympics Primetime Show

Midnight – NBC Late Local News

12:30 a.m. – 2022 Winter Olympics Prime Plus Show

Halftime Show (starting between 8 and 8:30 p.m.)

Between 8 and 8:30 p.m., the halftime show should be starting. This year’s Super Bowl halftime show will feature Snoop-Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. This year, the NFL has chosen Mickey Guyton to sing the national anthem. Ahead of the “Star-Spangled Banner,” six-time Grammy-nominated artist Jhené Aiko will sing “America the Beautiful.”

None of the performers have produced a setlist for the 2022 halftime show. However, NBC Sports is assuming they will perform a mix of their most well-known songs, which is as follows:

Still D.R.E.

Animals

Gin and Juice

Drop It Like It’s Hot

Family Affair

Be Without You

Lose Yourself

Without Me

The Real Slim Shady

Forgot About Dre

Alright

HUMBLE

Swimming Pools (Drank)

California Love

NBC Sports has also heard rumors that Ice Cube and 50 Cent may appear during the halftime show, but nothing has been confirmed.

Super Bowl Weather

The Super Bowl will go down in history for several reasons, but this year may be the hottest ever played. That is a record that has been held for four decades.

Currently, there is a high-pressure dome over California. As a result, temperatures will continue to rise, causing the National Weather Service to issue an Excessive Heat Watch for areas in Southern California. In the west, kickoff will happen at 3:30 p.m.; therefore, the sun will be shining. Temperatures are predicted to be 84 degrees Fahrenheit at that time. If temperatures reach that high, it will be the warmest game since 1973, also played in Los Angeles.

Even if the temperature does not reach 84 degrees outside, it could do so inside SoFi Stadium. The football stadium has a roof, but it is not inside. There are no walls. SoFi is also climate-controlled but not air-conditioned. Therefore, temperatures under the roof could reach higher than temperatures outside.

Written by Jeanette Vietti

