If One Tells a Lie Often Enough, People Will Eventually Believe It

The title is the author’s paraphrased version of Adolf Hitler’s primary belief, and his most effective tool allowing him to control the minds of the German people in 1930s Germany. The film of Hitler’s speeches revealed the effectiveness of the monster’s lies, as thousands of people cheered raucously as he told lie after lie.

Donald Trump’s life is based on lies. From June of 2015, when he made a dramatic descent on an escalator inside Trump Tower to announce his intention to win the Republican Presidential Nomination, until this very day, Trump continues to tell the same lies over and over again. Many believe he has obviously studied Hitler’s tactics.

When he holds hate rallies, those same lies result in loud and angry cheers. Personal attacks and baseless conspiracy theories complete his repertoire.

Trump’s biggest lie in nearly 76 years involves the 2020 election. His baseless claim of massive voter fraud was proven false in more than 60 courts, including Moscow Mitch’s stacked Supreme Court of the United States. However, Trump continues to tell the “big lie.” A rough estimate is that he repeated it more than 2,000 times. Unfortunately, his ignorant supporters believe his desperate effort to remain relevant. This proves to be a great danger to the future of today’s Republicans in name only and to the country.

Complicit in Trump’s big lie, is the fake news network, Fox News. It appears that the right-wing propaganda machine will pay for its part in supporting the orange buffoon. Attacks from Fox’s fake journalists on the companies who manufactured the voting machines used in the 2020 election, could cost the Rupert Murdoch “fake news” machine billions of dollars.

On Tuesday, a New York judge upheld “Smartmatic’s” 2.7 billion-dollar defamation lawsuit.

“David B. Cohen of the State Supreme Court said Smartmatic attorneys had ‘pleaded facts sufficient to allow a jury to infer that Fox News acted with actual malice.’”

Specifically mentioned in the lawsuit are three of the most laughable members of the Fox “team,” Maria Bartiromo, Jeanine Pirro, and former host Lou Dobbs.

Fox defended its position claiming that their three paid liars were “just doing their jobs,” covering Trump’s allegations.

Cohen on Tuesday said Fox News had “turned a blind eye to a litany of outrageous claims about plaintiffs, unprecedented in the history of American elections, so inherently improbable that it evinced a reckless disregard for the truth.” Busted!

Judge Cohen dismissed charges against the loud and obnoxious Pirro. There was no evidence that she attacked Smartmatic by name.

“While we are gratified that Judge Cohen dismissed Smartmatic’s claims against Jeanine Pirro at this early stage, we still plan to appeal the ruling immediately,” Fox News said in a statement. “We will also continue to litigate these baseless claims by filing a counterclaim for fees and costs under New York’s anti-SLAPP statute to prevent the full-blown assault on the First Amendment which stands in stark contrast to the highest tradition of American journalism.”

Fox is facing another 1.6 billion-dollar lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems. A Delaware judge ruled that the lawsuit could go forward in December.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of aaron_anderer’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image Courtesy of Matt A.J.’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License