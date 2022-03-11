Respected Governor Nikki Haley Is Now Nothing but an Ambitious Politician

Don't like to read?

Many people were somewhat impressed with Nikki Haley when she was the Governor of South Carolina. However, when she joined other fake Republicans and abandoned the principles and ideals of the once Grand Old Party, supporting Trump and ignoring the people of the United States. Many lost all respect they had for the woman.

Haley has become another ambitious right-wing politician who some believe will be seeking the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nomination.

Many were greatly disappointed when she offered a huge lie and revealed her lack of knowledge relating to foreign relations. Haley claimed that “if Trump was president, Vladimir Putin would never have invaded Ukraine.” She may be right, but for the wrong reasons.

When Putin helped Trump win the 2016 Electoral College, he was given two primary objectives. First, divide the nation’s people, making the nation weak and indefensible. Second, remove America’s membership and therefore destroy NATO, allowing Putin to take any action he might choose in Eastern Europe.

Trump succeeded in the first prime directive but failed miserably with the second.

Like Trump, Putin is a malignant narcissist. His need to have power and display that power drives him to do stupid things. Ukraine was eager to become a democratic nation, completely separating itself from the former USSR. Putin found this unacceptable. Now for the truth.

Ukraine was seeking membership in NATO. Currently, they are not compliant with all requirements. Putin obviously decided that he must invade Ukraine now or face article five of the NATO alliance which states that if one nation is attacked, all member nations are being attacked.

Haley’s lack of knowledge related to foreign relations prevents her from becoming the nation’s president.

The truth is that like all Republicans in name only, Haley must make a choice. Many believe that one cannot be a Trump supporter and an American. They are either loyal to Trump, or loyal to the Constitution and the United States of America. They cannot be both.

Shortly after the interview aired, Adam Kinzinger, a Republican member of the House, and a staunch critic of former President Donald Trump took aim at Haley and her assessment. “Watching @NikkiHaley makes me shake my head. She used to be straight-shooting, now doing the bidding for Trump still,” the GOP congressman wrote in a Twitter post.

He is not wrong. Only a handful of real Republicans remain in Washington. Over the last 40 plus years the men and women who take up space, as members of the “party of no,” have formed a new party opposed to the needs of the majority and in support of 788 billionaires and 22.3 million millionaires. They created a plutocracy and are the reason the government is entirely dysfunctional.

Now for the ultimate truth.

Haley is desperate to receive the support of Trump’s fascist cult. She will say and do anything to receive votes. It appears that she shares my belief that Trump will not run for election in 2024. If she can keep his ignorant “fan club,” composed of racists, bigots, and men and women who would replace democracy with fascism, she may have a small chance to reside in the White House.

For decades, not only has the right-wing failed to add demographics to their list of loyal voters, they have lost many, including yours truly. No longer can this Independent give his precious vote to a fake Republican. Their departure from the “Party of Lincoln” not only makes them undesirable, but they have also become the enemy of the great majority.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Images Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License