Understanding the Trump-Putin Bromance

Don't like to read?

Many people know by now, the relationship between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin likely began in Moscow when a meeting was arranged by the KGB in 1987. A joint plan between Trump and Putin to place Trump in the White House, allowing Putin’s ambitions to succeed, was completed in 2013, once again in Moscow. A dossier compiled by former MI-6 agent Christopher Steele has been attacked multiple times, but never disproven, detailed the events which occurred during the Miss Universe Pageant.

Multiple phone conversations and several personal meetings between the two world leaders during Trump’s administration confirmed a close relationship.

Two things were immediately obvious. Trump was not only a tool of the Russian president, he idolized him and wanted to be like him. Secondly, Putin fully understood how to control Trump, making him his puppet. Playing to the malignant narcissist’s enormous ego offered an opportunity to play him like the fool he was.

When it was confirmed that Putin was attempting to interfere in America’s 2016 election, one month prior to voting day, Moscow Mitch McConnell demanded secrecy. He threatened a war between the parties if the truth was revealed to the voting public. President Barack Obama capitulated, and Trump, with Putin’s assistance, was given a victory in the Electoral College.

The author’s biggest black mark against Obama was his refusal to expose the truth, although the American people had a right to know the facts prior to election day.

After Trump’s illegitimate victory in the Electoral College, congress attempted to place sanctions on Russia after its role in America’s election was revealed to the public. Trump vetoed every sanction. When the CIA learned that Russia was involved in a “bounty” plan focused on American soldiers in Afghanistan, Trump told the press, “I don’t believe it.”

Out of office, when Putin invaded the sovereign nation of Ukraine, without provocation, Trump called Putin a “genius,” and praised his effort to commit genocide.

Recent revelations by former Press Secretary, and Chief of Staff to Melania Trump, Stephanie Grisham, exposed a Donald Trump who admired brutality and murder, although he lacked the courage to serve his country during the war in South Vietnam.

“‘Honestly, I think he feared him. I think he was afraid of him. I think the man intimidated him, because Putin, he’s a scary man,” Grisham said. “‘I also think he admired him greatly. I think he wanted to be able to kill whoever spoke out against him.”

She continued, “He really admired Putin and I saw that firsthand. I saw him say to Putin ‘Hey I’m going to be tough on you in front of the cameras, you understand, and once the cameras are gone, we’ll have a real conversation,”‘ Grisham added, recalling a conversation she first revealed in her book, “I’ll Take Your Questions Now,” which was released in October.

Former Trump aid, John Bolton answered a critical question: “Why didn’t Putin invade Ukraine when Trump was in office.”

John Bolton, who served as President Donald Trump’s national security advisor, on Wednesday said that Russian President Vladimir Putin didn’t invade Ukraine while Trump was in office because “Putin saw Trump doing a lot of his work for him.”

Sadly, lies from incompetent and anti-American right-wing politicians continue their efforts to protect both Trump and Putin, and cast shadows on Ukraine President Zelenskyy’s courage who decided to stay and fight for his country’s people. Something a cowardly Trump never would have done.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., called Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky a “thug” at a campaign event over the weekend.

“Remember that Zelensky is a thug,” Cawthorn said in a video obtained by WRAL. “Remember that the Ukrainian government is incredibly corrupt and is incredibly evil and has been pushing woke ideologies.”

Cawthorn is another member of a once Grand Old Party who loved their country but would destroy democracy today, and allow a fascist regime to control the future of the nation’s people. Any government official who supports Putin and Trump is a traitor to the nation’s future and the welfare of every American citizen.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Sources:

Yahoo!: GOP Rep. Cawthorn calls Zelensky a ‘thug,’ says Ukraine is pushing ‘woke ideologies’; by Christopher Wilson

Daily Mail: Stephanie Grisham says Trump ‘feared’ and felt ‘intimidated’ by Putin – but also ‘admired’ his strongman stance because he ‘wanted to be able to kill whoever spoke out against him’; by NIKKI SCHWAB

Yahoo!: Zelensky says Ukraine has ‘reached a strategic turning point’ in its fight against Russia; by Dylan Stableford

Top and Featured Courtesy of United Nations Photo’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License