Trump’s ‘Rats Are Deserting a Sinking Ship’

When Donald Trump’s Attorney General, who saved him from criminal prosecution, wrote a book condemning his former boss, many were both surprised and amused. William Barr could have served his country instead of Trump and possibly saved the nation’s most tragic event, the attempted coup by a sitting president, on January 6, 2021.

What is more surprising is the response of one of Trump’s most loyal allies, who was pardoned for his crimes, revealed not only Trump’s crimes and failures but those of his son-in-law, husband of Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner.

Roger Stone is calling Trump what many have described him for years, “the greatest mistake in American history.” He is also suggesting that Jared Kushner “needs to have a beating.”

The Washington Post has obtained several amazing and revealing documents recorded on President Joe Biden’s inauguration day, January 20, 2021. Stone called Trump the “greatest single mistake in American history.” No informed American can deny this allegation.

He added that because Trump declined to pardon himself: “A good, long sentence in prison will give [Trump] a chance to think about it, because the Southern District is coming for him, and he did nothing.” After his rant, Stone is reported to have turned to the filmmakers and said: “Obviously if you use any of that, I’ll murder you.” He made the statement in an interview with The Daily Beast on Friday morning.

As expected, Stone suggested that the Washington Post article “contained several errors.”

On that same day, Stone was recorded blaming Trump for failing to pardon other of Stone’s closest associates and suggesting that Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner was responsible.

“In two weeks he’s moving to Miami,” Stone told Enrique Alejandro, his employee, referring to Kushner. “He’s going to get a beating. He needs to have a beating. And needs to be told, ‘This time we’re just beating you. Next time we’re killing you.’”

Friends of the Trump family encouraged Stone to claim that “he was just joking,” but Stone refused. No, he was not kidding, Stone said. “No, no, it isn’t joking. Not joking. It’s not a joke,” he said.

It can be said in many ways, but most prefer: “The rats are deserting the sinking ship,” or “the wheels are falling off the clown car.”

I can’t blame any of Trump’s former inner circle for denouncing him today. Trump demands loyalty but offers none in return. From Jeffrey Beauregard Sessions, the first senator to fully support Trump, to his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, Trump would likely “throw his own family under the bus” rather than suffer for his many crimes: with the exclusion of his “crush,” Ivanka.

Trump’s “entourage,” which includes his administration, the Trump Party, and individual fake Republicans including Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, Sessions, Tillerson, John Kelly, and many others are under attack from the orange malignant narcissist.

It appears that the 2024 general election will be a disjointed disaster for today’s Republican Party in name only. A Trump nomination would be a disaster. Equally impossible would be another effort by failures Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Rand Paul, Lindsey Graham, and newcomers including Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, Rick Scott, or Greg Abbott. These “flip-floppers” have proven to be nothing more than hypocrites who lie constantly while supporting the “big lie.”

Op-ed by James Turnage

Sources:

The Times of Isreal: Ex-Trump adviser Roger Stone suggested Jared Kushner ‘needs to have a beating’; by RON KAMPEAS

Daily Beast: Mark Meadows May Have Committed Voter Fraud in 2020, Report Says; by Corbin Bolies

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image Courtesy of FolsomNatural’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License