WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner Held in Russia on Drug Charges

WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner reportedly entered the Sheremetyevo airport near Moscow with hashish oil vape cartridges in her luggage and was detained. The Russian Federation Customs Service released a video that appeared to the Phonenix Mercury center as part of their announcement on Friday. Tass, the state-run news agency, identified the player, according to The New York Times.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s response to the news of the basketball player’s arrest said the United States is aware of the situation and will “provide every possible assistance” to Americans being held in foreign countries, including Russia. “There’s only so much I can say given the privacy considerations at this point,” he explained, referring to Griner. “We, of course, stand ready to provide every possible assistance.”

Blinken, speaking from a joint news briefing with Moldova President Maia Sandu, added that the U.S. has an embassy team working on other cases of Americans being held in Russia. They are doing everything possible to ensure their rights are respected.

A do not travel advisory for Russia was issued on Jan. 23, 2022, warning Americans against going to the country. The advisory warned U.S. citizens should not travel because of the potential for harassment and the embassy’s limited ability to assist citizens. Additional reasons cited were “terrorism, harassment by Russian government security officials, and the arbitrary enforcement of local law.” Nine days later, another travel restriction order was issued after the Kremlin began its invasion of Ukraine.

Griner, 31, like many American basketball players, travels to European countries during the winter months. Most recently, she played in Russia.

"Your prayers and support are greatly appreciated," Brittney Griner's wife posts on Instagram about the WNBA star's detainment in Russia. https://t.co/kdquwzCbNZ — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 6, 2022

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Images by УГМК Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License