US Government Is Worthless

Here are four stories that could only be published in America in the 21st century and prove that the U.S. government is worthless. Have I told you lately that I do not trust anyone in authority in 2022? If I have not, and because I promise that “the truth lives here,” I will tell you once again, “I do not trust anyone in authority today.”

I found four stories this evening that could only be published in America in 2022 because they are so ludicrous, and the people involved are making complete asses of themselves.

My distrust involves our federal government, all three branches.

With the assistance of Moscow Mitch McConnell, Barrack Obama, Vladimir Putin, James Comey, and the mainstream media, the least qualified man in history became your president in 2016. It was of no concern to anyone who voted for him that Donald Trump was a criminal, a white supremacist, a sexual predator, and opposed to democracy, real Americans were “stuck” with him for four years.

In October of 2016, just three weeks before the election, a meeting was held in the Oval Office. In attendance were the heads of our intelligence agencies, the president and vice-president, and the leaders of the two major parties. The purpose was to confirm that Russia was interfering in our election in support of Donald Trump. Moscow Mitch raised holy hell, threatening actions that could destroy the country’s faith in our government forever if that information was revealed to voters. Obama capitulated and this saved Trump’s campaign.

Add this to James Comey’s unethical release of another investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private e-mail server just 11 days before the election, and the fact that the mainstream media preferred to cover Trump five-time more frequently than all other candidates combined, and Trump barely won the Electoral College by less than 80,000 votes in three major states. Today, the worst, anti-American president in history is once again offering Putin support for his illegal and immoral invasion of Ukraine, stating that the entire event was a “great negotiation that didn’t go so well for him.”

But the most ridiculous story was this statement by a federal judge, hinting at something which has already been confirmed by multiple sources.

“Based on the evidence, the Court finds it more likely than not that President Trump corruptly attempted to obstruct the Joint Session of Congress on January 6, 2021,” U.S. District Judge David Carter for the Central District of California wrote.

Story number two proves that governors in red states are “bat shit crazy.”

Today, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed the most reprehensible and dangerous anti-gay bill in history. He did so with several innocent, adolescent children standing by him. The truth is, Florida’s tourist industry partly depends on the LGBTQ community.

The third and fourth stories involve both the Legislative and Judicial branches of our government.

Ginny Thomas, the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas of the Supreme Court, was and remains deeply involved in the January 6 insurrection. Our legislative branch is the most corrupt in the world and will do anything to protect its own.

Democrats are calling for Thomas to resign, or at the very least recuse himself from anything involved with the January 6 failed coup. Thomas’ own actions demand that he comply with the demands of Democrats.

When Donald Trump sued to block President Joe Biden from passing presidential papers to the January 6th Committee, the only vote on the Court to support Trump’s efforts to hide his crime was that of Clarence Thomas.

In any other country, the fact that Thomas’ wife was involved in the insurrection would have forced his removal immediately. But not in America in the 21st century.

The truth is that both Democrats and Republicans blatantly lie to the American people, or even worse commit lies of omission with half-truths.

No one who has served in Washington has ever been punished fairly for their crimes. Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Newt Gingrich, George W. Bush, Dick Cheney, Donald Rumsfeld, Dennis Hastert, Louie Gohmert, Steve King, Ted Cruz, Ron Johnson, Josh Hawley, Kevin McCarthy, Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan, Paul Gosar, and Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner are free although they all committed grievous crimes against the United States of America. And believe me, there are many, many more just in my life who got away with their crimes.

You do not have a choice, you must vote in 2022 and 2024. Your future, and the future of those you love, depends upon the results.

Op-ed by James Turnage

