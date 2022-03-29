West Side Chicago Shooting

Don't like to read?

On Monday night during a routine traffic stop, an officer was pinned between two vehicles, and another was shot in the finger. The shooting occurred at Polk Street and Sacramento Boulevard in the North Lawndale community, according to authorities.

Police Supt. David Brown stated that officers pulled over a vehicle and while approaching the car, the driver put it in gear and pinned one of them between his vehicle and the squad car. Once the suspects stopped shots were fired. It is not clear whether police officers or the subject started the shooting. One was shot in the hand and one of the two suspects was also shot. The other suspect in the car was taken into custody.

The officers were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County. They are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The shot suspect is in serious condition, however, he is receiving treatment for his injury at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Officers were wearing body cameras and the footage will be used in the investigation, according to CBS. Two weapons were recovered from the scene. The incident occurred at 9:15 p.m. CT.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability will be conducting the investigation into the shooting. The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative duty for 30 days, as is routine.

Brown praised the officers for their courage at the scene.

Offenders are brazen not only against our residents, but not hesitant at all to fire upon officers. But for the grace of God, all we’re talking about is the officers having non-life-threatening injuries.

