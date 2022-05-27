The BRIGITTE G. HOUSE OF HOPE FOUNDATION Announces Its Pre-Launch Party, a Free Community Event!

Don't like to read?

During the Memorial Day Weekend on Saturday, May 28, 2022, from 11:00 am – 4:00 pm at “The Big Field” at 14th & Loomis on the Near West Side, the BRIGITTE G. HOUSE OF HOPE FOUNDATION will host a Pre-Launch Party, a free community event. There will be free food, barbecue, music, entertainment, a bouncy house, haircuts, and fun for all ages. There will also be a free toy, pamper, clothing, hygiene product, and PPE giveaways for the first 100 attendees, with a special gift for community girls who attend.

The BRIGITTE G. HOUSE OF HOPE FOUNDATION is a 501©3 organization, founded in 2022, whose mission is to help underserved youth achieve positive goals in life through motivational speaking, mentoring, and educational programs & opportunities.

Pathways to success for urban youth are hindered by generational poverty and disadvantage and systemic discrimination and disinvestment. In environments of high poverty, crime, violence, and low educational outcomes tend to escalate. The BRIGITTE G. HOUSE OF HOPE FOUNDATION seeks to fill that void and point young people in a different direction through youth success and violence prevention activities and initiatives.

The BRIGITTE G. HOUSE OF HOPE FOUNDATION seeks to broaden young horizons by exposing youth to learning and education in such topics as financial literacy, entrepreneurship, job readiness, and more. The founders of The BRIGITTE G. HOUSE OF HOPE FOUNDATION believe that guidance, mentorship, educational opportunities, and interactions with positive role models in after-school and summer mentorship programs have the power to engage young people who lack resources and put them on a positive path to success.

The BRIGITTE G. HOUSE OF HOPE FOUNDATION was founded in memory of Brigitte Godfrey who passed away in 2013. Brigitte Godfrey was an unsung hero, a friend to the community, and a lifelong advocate of reaching out to youth. For decades, Ms. Godfrey was well-known in her community for her tireless kindness and goodwill. Among many offerings of charity, she fed needy youth and provided them with backpacks and school supplies.

The BRIGITTE G. HOUSE OF HOPE FOUNDATION was founded by Mario “Rio” Godfrey, the only child of Brigitte Godfrey, who strives to carry on his mother’s legacy of outreach to youth. “I’ve been out here and it hasn’t always been pretty, but all the good parts of me I learned from my mother. With her passing, I was determined to keep her light shining and make a difference in the lives of these kids who just need a chance by founding a youth organization in her name.”

Co-Founder, Donzell Taylor and lifelong friend of Mario Godfrey, states, “We want to rebuild what has been broken down. I grew up with both parents on drugs and personally experienced juvenile incarceration at a very early age. I know what it’s like to survive on these streets with little to no support. I was fortunate enough to be able to turn all that around. We want to reach and engage these kids BEFORE they get involved in negative behaviors and crime. We have the life experience to succeed in doing that.”

The BRIGITTE G. HOUSE OF HOPE FOUNDATION Pre-Launch Party is generously supported by LoveKraveCakes & Chance Ministries who donated abundant amounts of giveaway items to this event.

Donations are being accepted. Please Zelle donations to: BHofHope@gmail.com or CashApp to: $brigitteGHoH

For more information, please contact Mario “Rio” Godfrey at BHofHope@gmail.com or call (312) 478-7475.

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Bence Balla-Schottner’s Pixabay Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Stevan Sheets’ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License