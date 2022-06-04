Give Me One Legitimate Reason Why Republicans and Fox’ Fake Journalists Fear the LGBTQ Community

Don't like to read?

Do you know a member of the LGBTQ community? I don’t mean an acquaintance, someone who works with you, or a friend of a friend, do you or have you spent time getting to know a man or woman who is not a heterosexual? If not, and you judge them, you are simply making an ass of yourself.

Another part of the “Trump/Pence” effect is an alarming increase in the number of attacks against the LGBTQ community, much of it focused on transgender Americans. Republicans in Washington, Governors of red states, and their legislators, in conjunction with Fox Noise, are attacking these innocent men and women without cause.

I ask you, “what danger do they present to any other American?” They face more difficulty than any white heterosexual. Just having the courage to admit to yourselves and your family who you are displaying more courage than any fake journalist on Fox or any homosexual politician has in their entire lifetime. Then they must face the many bigots in our country every day and in many cases multiple surgeries and physical changes to their bodies.

It is a fact that hatred of others simply because they are different from you results from baseless fear. Because they oppose no physical threat, this fear must be based on the fact that you have doubts about your own sexuality. There is no other possible reason.

One vile and disturbed white Governor who displays more fear than most is Florida’s Ron DeSantis. He has banned books that contain any mention of the LGBTQ community or racism in America. If he is that afraid, how does he sleep, and why does he ever leave the Governor’s Mansion? I wonder if he is a closet queen with an insecurity problem, aware that he is inferior to many non-whites.

Fox employs only one type of employee with just two requirements. You must be white or attempt to pass as a Caucasian. You must be willing to lie about everything and make attempts to divide the people of our country.

Fox gives major airtime to what I call “The Fascist Four:” Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, and Jeanine Pirro.

Read this moronic and embarrassing claim by Ingraham.

On The Ingraham Angle, host Laura Ingraham likened children changing their gender identity to “sexual exploration … in very young children” while interviewing a school counselor who expressed opposition to the existence of trans children.

I am beginning to think that the Christian Religious Right’s ultimate leaders are those like Moscow Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, Ted Cruz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, and others who constantly denounce everyone other than pure white fake Christians. Evangelical leaders work in concert with them. However, the truth is that none of them believe in the teachings of Jesus Christ in the New Testament, or they would not share such a large number of prejudices.

“The truth lives here,” and I know that we will be forced to exist beside many hateful white people for years to come. But America is becoming more diverse every day as older, pure whites, like myself, began to lose their earthly bonds. Everyone must either accept this fact or get the hell out.

Op-ed by James Turnage

My nine novels are available on Amazon’s Kindle

Sources:

Media Matters: Fox News attacked transgender Americans to kick off LGBTQ Pride Month

Fox News: ‘The Ingraham Angle’ on unmasking America, transgender school bathroom rules

Daily Kos: Fox News marks start of LGBTQ Pride Month by attacking trans people across multiple shows

Human Rights Watch: Political Homophobia Ramps Up

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Eric Garcetti’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Eric Allix Rogers’ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License