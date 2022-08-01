Celebrate National Black Business Month in August

Don't like to read?

August is a time to celebrate, acknowledge, and support Black-owned businesses in the United States. John William Templeton, president and executive editor of the scholarly publishing company, eAccess Corp, and engineering executive, Frederick E. Jordan, initiated National Black Business Month in 2004.

Both Templeton and Jordan shared a passion for Black-owned businesses and understood how important they are to economic growth. Jordan was unable to obtain financing for his San Francisco-based engineering and construction management company in 1969; Templeton was an editor of the oldest Black newspaper in America.

F.E. Jordan Associates, Inc. — incorporated in 1974 — has been in business for 35 years and has over 1,000 completed projects, including resurfacing former President Obama’s street in Chicago’s Hyde Park community.

The golden age of Black business refers to the era from 1900 to 1930 where “leading black capitalists . . . reflected their success within a black economy, which developed in response to the nation’s rise of two worlds of race,” according to business historian Juliet E. K. Walker. During this time period, those who attended Harvard Business School went on to have successful Black businesses.

For example, Norris B. Henderson played a pivotal role in his family’s insurance company in Atlanta — it is now one of the largest Black-owned businesses in Georgia. An influential professor at Howard University, H. Naylor Fitzhugh, assumed a role in a senior executive position at the Pepsi–Cola Company.

Black business owners have faced disproportionately uphill battles courtesy of systemic racism and generations upon generations of prejudice and ignorance. Supporting Black-owned entrepreneurship is one simple way to knit everyone together.

A few Black-owned businesses in Chicago are:

360 Mind Body Soul — located in South Loop.

— located in South Loop. Semicolon Bookstore — located in Wicker Park.

— located in Wicker Park. The Silver Room — is located in Hyde Park.

— is located in Hyde Park. MacArthur’s Restaurant — is located in Austin.

— is located in Austin. Luella’s Southern Kitchen — is located in Lincoln Square.

— is located in Lincoln Square. Funkytown Brewery — is located in Logan Square.

— is located in Logan Square. Sweet Maple Chicago — is located on the Near West Side.

— is located on the Near West Side. Pupstars — is located on the Near West Side.

Black business owners account for roughly 10% of United States businesses and around 30% of all minority-owned companies, according to the National Day Calendar. Help local Black-owned businesses in the neighborhood by purchasing something from them.

Written by Sheena Robertson

