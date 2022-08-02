Pat Carroll Iconic Voice of Ursula in ‘The Little Mermaid’ Dies at Age 95

Don't like to read?

Pat Carroll, the actress best known as the iconic voice of Ursula from Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” has died at the age of 95. Her daughter, Kerry Karsian, stated she died from pneumonia in her Cape Cod, Massachusetts home on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

The actress’s other daughter, Tara Karsian, paid tribute to her mother the following day on Instagram by asking fans to “honor her by having a raucous laugh at absolutely anything today (and everyday forward) because besides her brilliant talent and love, she leaves my sister Kerry and I with the greatest gift of all, imbuing us with humor and the ability to laugh…even in the saddest of times.”

Patricia “Pat” Ann Angela Bridget Carroll was born on May 5, 1927, in Shreveport, Louisiana. When she was 5 years old her mother and father — Kathryn Angela Meagher and Maurice Clifton Carroll — moved the family to Los Angeles, California.

She earned her diploma from an all-girls Catholic school, Hollywood’s Immaculate Heart High School. After which she attended Immaculate College, also in Los Angeles, and the Catholic University of America.

Following her education, Carroll began performing comedy in nightclubs. She then gained early experience with appearances in the resort area, according to IMDb. In 1947, she debuted on stage in “The Goose and the Gander.” After starring alongside Gloria Swanson she made her off-Broadway debut in “Come What May.”

In 1955, Carroll earned a Tony nomination for her Broadway performance in the singing revue “Catch a Star.” Carroll also performed in the musicals “On the Town,” “Once Upon a Mattress” and “The Unsinkable Molly Brown.”

The skillful star could also be seen in a variety of TV programs, such as, “The Red Buttons Show,” “The Saturday Night Revue,” and the “Caesar’s Hour” where her talents earned her an Emmy.

Carroll’s down-to-earth disposition and infectious laugh made her a popular guest star on the game shows “You Don’t Say,” “To Tell the Truth,” “I’ve Got a Secret” and “Password.”

In 1965 she played one of the wicked stepsisters in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s TV musicals “Cinderella.” Later on, she won a recurring role in the last season of “Too Close for Comfort” and “She’s the Sheriff.”

Besides being the iconic voice for the villainous sea witch Ursula, Caroll also loaned her voice for other animated movies, like “A Goofy Movie” and “Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure.” She also performed in the films “Outside Sales,” “Freedom Writers,” “Nancy Drew,” “Bridemaids,” And “BFFs.” Carroll also guest starred on NBC’s drama series “ER.”

She is survived by her children, family, and friends. May she rest in peace.

Ursula takes over the Haunted Mansion stretching room.

A tribute to the late Pat Carroll 1927-2022 pic.twitter.com/71SakKES4k — DisneyWorldTom (@disneytiktok) August 1, 2022

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

IMDb: Pat Carroll

CNN: Pat Carroll, voice of Ursula in Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid,’ dead at 95

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Nathan Rupert‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Loren Javier‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License