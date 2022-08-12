Floridians Mock Donald Trump With Sky Banner Over Mar-a-Lago

Don't like to read?

Floridian Thomas Kennedy and several friends commissioned an airplane to tow a sky banner over Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. They paid $1,800 to have their message, “Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha,” flying above the former president and his supporters for four hours on Wednesday, according to USA Today.

They thought it would be funny to mock the former president, explained the Democratic activist and Trump critic. “From our perspective, Trump is a bully, and we wanted to give him a taste of his own medicine,” 31-year-old Kennedy added. Two days earlier, the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago and removed 12 cartons of papers that should be in the National Archives, not an ex-president’s millionaires-only resort. Based on Trump’s response, he felt bullied by the Joe Biden administration.

As the plane towing the sky banner soared above, Kennedy posted a couple of tweets, the first reads: “We got a little message flying over Mar-a-Lago for Trump and the losers gathered there.” The message was for Trump and his armed supporters gathered at his millionaires-only resort.

He does not regret using a sky banner to make a point; the activist would “do it again. 100%.”

Trump’s supporters started to gather on Monday, shortly after the former president reported the FBI raided his home. He enflamed many of “his people” when he accused the agents of planting evidence after he viewed the estate’s surveillance cameras: He was in New York for a deposition with the state’s attorney.

Republican legislators expressed their outrage and demanded an investigation of the Justice Department. Texas GOP members warned Democrats to go no further after an appellate court confirmed the House committee’s authorization to request Trump’s tax records.

The former president’s supporters proved they would do anything to protect him on Jan. 6, 2021, when they attempted to overtake the United States Capitol. Every negative statement about Trump’s treatment further fans the flames that continue to threaten American Democracy: The call for a second civil war is ringing loudly on social media and in conservative news outlets.

Here is video of our banner saying HAHAHA flying over Mar-a-Lago today. This is how you treat wannabe authoritarians like Trump. You ridicule and mock them. pic.twitter.com/gFqndjMSUv — Thomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) August 11, 2022

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

