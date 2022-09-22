Hurricane Watch Issued for Dominican Republic

Don't like to read?

The tropical storm, now named Fiona, has strengthened overnight. Now the threat has been labeled under hurricane watch accordingly by the National Hurricane Center. For the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, the warning is issued on September 17, 2022, this Saturday morning after it was estimated that the storm would take a turn and strengthen more as it goes through the Northeastern Caribbean.

At 5 a.m. Saturday morning the NHC deemed that the high wind speed of the hurricane now can be measured up to 60 mph but will likely gain a more hurricane-like appearance by Monday. Packing 60 mph with torrential winds rising at an even higher rate it blew near Guadeloupe in the Leeward Islands. And already there have been multiple reports and videos of the predicted high-powered rain storms, floods, and high-risk mudslides. Government officials have reported that the caused chaos has recently resulted in sweeping away two citizens, now missing, in the rising flood.

Said to only be the beginning, Fiona is shockingly significant to the Caribbean islands this hurricane season. As the islands have received few events like this in the past months, now Fiona classified as a Category 1 hurricane forecasters are warning that the hurricane will result in both the potential loss of lives and property.

As safety precaution states, all museums and large-scale theaters have closed their doors. Citizens are advised to stay indoors or reach any hurricane shelter located in a flood-free zone if possible.

The NHC sent a public post about the hurricane’s possible trajectory after passing through the french islands that are “forecast to strengthen, after moving across Hispaniola early next week, and interest in the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas should continue to monitor forecasts for the storm. “

Written by Brielle R. Buford

Edited by Sheena Robertson

