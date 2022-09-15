Las Vegas Politician Suspect of Street Stabbing

Don't like to read?

Now arrested Robert Telles, was found the suspect in the crimes of the death and stabbing of prominent journalist of Jeff German. The DNA of the public official found on the crime scene along with his history of “disagreeable” accounts with the reporter’s work was cause for a quick arrest on September 7, 2022.

The investigative reporter, known for some of his work investigating dangerous gangs and political circles, was found dead outside his home on September 3, 2022. Upon his discovery, police evaluated German’s death to have happened the day before, his murder was found to be an isolated incident unrelated to any potential organized crime activity. The position of his body found outside his home leads officials to believe he had a verbal altercation with someone before he was stabbed multiple times.

German, age 69, was known for reporting potential favoritism and administrative bullying in relation to Clark County Public Administrator, Telle’s, role within the office. The reporter also published key pieces that led to the denial of his reelection. The investigations into Telle’s past accounts uncovered employee accusations of a hostile work environment, with Telles as the origin of both unease and great discomfort for many of his employees.

At the time of the reporter’s death, it was discovered that German recently developed a new story on Telles’s workplace behavior. Even texting one of Telles employees the day of his death about a potential story after she informed him of several of his employees quitting at the same time.

Video evidence showed a vehicle driving around the neighborhood of German’s home, making several stops before a man in a “very suspicious getup” was caught walking to the side of the reporters’ house. Either an “attempt to either disguise his identity or conceal his identity,” Las Vegas Police Capt. Dori Koren described the available security footage of the incident.

“Shortly after, German came outside of the garage door and then went to the side of the house, and ultimately an altercation took place between the suspect and victim.”

Upon the news of the reporter’s death, police released key photos related to the crime, one of which was a distinctive car that many of Telles’ employees are very familiar with.

An estate coordinated in Telles’ office, Aleisha Goodwin, was one of the many employees that filed a confidential complaint against Telles to the Clark County Office of Diversity and recounted his behavior the Wednesday morning after German’s death.

“When I saw that car, the hair on my arms just stood up,” said Goodwin in reaction to viewing her boss’ distinctive maroon GMC Yukon Denali SUV as crime evidence.

His employees reported a closed of demeanor when he reported in for work the Wednesday morning before his arrest. Allegedly reporting in for work for only 30 minutes, all spent locked inside his office.

Telles’ quick temper was not unknown to those both in the office and on social media. After he lost his campaign, the public official threatened the position of one of his top deputies in the office, Rita Reid, that if she did not win her campaign, saying “If Rita does not win, then her position will not be vacated.”

It also was revealed that Telles’, most likely spurred by losing his election, continued to accost German for months. Sending messages constantly accusing him of wrongful slander and shifting through his trash.

Upon Telles’s arrest, there was an outdoor standoff as the man refused to leave his home. Eventually, he was seen leaving his home on a stretcher with what can be deemed as self-inflicted wounds.

Written by Brielle R. Buford

