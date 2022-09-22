Time to Fall Into Autumn

Don't like to read?

It’s September, which means summer is officially done and fall has come to play. But don’t worry; there are plenty of reasons to be excited about autumn.

It’s time to start thinking about the Autumn sports season. Football and soccer are both back, and baseball is right around the corner. Basketball and volleyball are also underway. With so many options, it can be hard to decide which one to watch first. Here are some tips on how people can get their sports fix this Autumn:

Football season starts in September, so kick off the season by purchasing the favorite team’s jersey and stocking up on canned chili or other game-day food.

If someone is a football fanatic who lives in an area where it gets cold during football season (like Chicago), then make sure not only that the closet’s full of jerseys but also that it has a good coat rack for displaying those prized possessions when not in use — don’t let them get ruined by dirtying up from rain or snow.

Remember: The team may not win every time out there on their field but they’ll always be winners in the fan’s heart as long as they stay true blue through thick or thin.

Let’s Get Self-Sufficient

Another way one can get into the swing of the Autumn season is to save some money by canning and preserving. It is also a great way to be self-sufficient plus homemade prepared foods are always a great hit.

Canning means preserving food in jars by heating it in the canner (boiler or pressure cooker) and sealing it into the jar with a vacuum sealer. The benefits of canning are obvious: people get to enjoy fresh-picked produce all year round! They may even choose to eat stewed fruit or tomatoes during the winter months.

There are many ways to preserve foods for later use: drying, freezing, pickling, fermenting, etc.

Get Cozy During Autumn Evenings

Candles are a great way to create a cozy atmosphere in the evening. They can be used for romantic evenings with a partner, or even for a relaxing night in, and help to set the mood for all sorts of activities.

They also make excellent gifts that show someone they are cared about. Though they may seem like an old-fashioned gift choice now, they have seen a resurgence in popularity recently as people realize how good candles are at making their home feel more like home.

Add Some Autumn Flavor With Apples and Pumpkins

The old wives’ tale says, “An apple a day keeps the doctor away.” This is partially true. Eating apples can assist in cleansing and cleaning teeth while fighting bad breath. They act like a toothbrush by scrubbing plaque off teeth while removing other food debris. This delectable fruit is harvested in autumn. They come in many eye-catching colors and can brighten up a home’s decor.

Another colorful fruit used to decorate a home are pumpkins. They are often yellowish and orange in color. In October people like to carve intricate designs or traditional faces on this oblate to globular to oblong shaped fruits. Some choose to paint a scene or just leave them plain. During Thanksgiving and Christmas, people use them to make yummy desserts like pumpkin pies, rolls, muffins, cookies, or cake.

Autumn Brings Out the Inner Child

Raking leaves with kids is a great way to get them outside and active. They’ll love helping you rake up the leaves and even more so, they’ll love raking their own pile of leaves.

The best part about raking up all those fallen leaves is that it can be done using a rake or even using a leaf blower. If people use the leaf blower, they need to make sure that there are no children playing near the area where they will be blowing the leaves; otherwise, they could be hurt by flying debris. Also, remember to wear eye protection while blowing away those piles of nature.

People can use their newly-raked pile as compost or mulch in their garden or flowerbeds. They might even want to try this at home before doing it on large scales like schools and businesses because composting is actually pretty easy if they follow some basic steps. People can use this opportunity as another learning experience for their children too – teaching them about how plants grow through photosynthesis or showing them exactly how recycling works.

Get the Most Out of Autumn

The autumn season is a great time to relax, get cozy, and enjoy changing leaves. There’s nothing quite like spending an afternoon raking leaves with the children or hanging out on the porch with friends watching them drift to the ground. It’s also an ideal time to can fruits and vegetables to enjoy throughout the winter.

Written by Sheena Robertson

