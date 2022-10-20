Released Emails Can Put Trump in Jail

Judge Asks for Emails to be Released

Ex-President Trump has been filing complaints about him potentially being criminally prosecuted for delaying the January 6 panel, as well as signing false documents. U.S. District Court Judge David Carter also ordered that emails between Former President Trump, and his attorney be released. The release of the emails “could be critical for the committee” in deciding to “send a criminal referral against Trump and his allies.” The emails sent could provide new evidence into this situation and can go one of two ways.

Carter also made an important observation based on the emails that were released to him. The judge mentioned that Trump knew fraud was occurring, and that the numbers were incorrect, but proceeded anyway. This is a critical piece of evidence that Trump was attempting to defraud the U.S.

Will Trump Go to Jail?

There is a possibility that Trump may be tried under the law because of what the email could hold. Judge Carter mentioned, there is a big possibility that Trump “it is more likely than not that Trump committed crimes in his attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 election.”

As to the Capitol riot, as well as the delaying of the Jan 6 panel, “The Court finds that these four documents are sufficiently related to and in furtherance of the obstruction crime.” The attacks and the delay are considered an obstruction, and once the emails are released, Trump can potentially face jail time. Judge Carter has asked for the emails to be released to him by October 28th, 2022.

